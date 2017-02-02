Trib Cup: Central Valley boys battling for playoff spot in Section 2

As the Central Valley boys basketball team attempts to advance to its seventh consecutive postseason appearance, it will rely on the defensive end of the court to get there.

Allowing the fifth-fewest points per game in WPIAL Class 4A at 52.4 per contest, coach Brandon Ambrose is looking for his team to continue the success on the defensive end that has led the Warriors to the playoffs every year of their existence.

“It's pretty much been a staple of our program; we typically have pretty good defensive teams,” he said.

“That's the controllable part of the game. Some teams are going to be more skilled than others, some teams are going to be more talented than others, but the controllable things are the things we talk about all the time and defense is one of them — defense and rebounding.”

With a 10-8 overall record and 5-6 mark in Section 2-4A, the Warriors are still in the chase for another postseason berth and are highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team, leading to Central Valley's fifth-place ranking in the Class 4A standings.

Traditionally known for its man-to-man defense, the Warriors have gotten creative in their own end this season, showing a number of different looks to their opponents.

“We've played a lot more defenses this year,” he said. “We've been a little bit more versatile. Typically we're a man-to-man team, but we've used man, we've used zone, we've pressured. Our kids have bought into it, and they've done a nice job defensively for sure.”

But it's been the times when they have the ball that has given Central Valley the most problems this season. And with senior guard and leading scorer Michael Simmons out for the last few games as well as a few contests going forward, the Warriors will need to find other ways to put the ball in the basket.

“As I told them, you're not going to replace 16 points a game with one guy,” he said. “Each guy is going to have to chip in and maybe score another basket or two a game. … Everybody just has to do their role a little bit better, play a little bit harder, take care of the basketball a little bit better.”

But the Warriors have picked up the slack offensively with players like seniors Parker Hudson and Nick Powell, along with a strong junior class in Josh Kline, Tyler Walker, Nico Cagliuso, Nico Battisti and Dominic Samangy.

A quiet leader, Ambrose said Hudson lets his play on the court speak for itself.

“Parker, he's not a real vocal guy, he won't say much,” he said. “But he's just one of those guys who's reliable. You know he's going to come to practice and he's going to work hard. … He's a kid who will lead by example.”

Sitting in fifth place in section play — the toughest section Ambrose said his team has competed in to date — the Warriors are in a three-team pack where just one game separates them from third place.

With just three games left in section play, Ambrose believes his team can make it 7-for-7 postseason appearances if it focuses on the small things that win games this time of the year.

“We haven't missed it since I've been here,” he said. “Our kids have done a good job of really focusing in down the stretch, and you see teams, they can go in either direction the last four or five games when the pressure's on and you're tired.

“The teams that are able to remain focused, continue to practice hard, continue to do the right things, do the little things … if we just continue on focusing on doing those things correctly you'll win games and we'll be in the playoffs,” he added. “If we don't do them well … we're probably not going to win games and won't be in the playoffs.”

