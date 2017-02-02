Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Belle Vernon rallies past Mt. Pleasant in key Section 3-4A game
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant's Christiana Czegan battles Belle Vernon's Caitlyn Szakal for a rebound Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant.
Mt. Pleasant's playoff hopes are flickering at best after a tough loss to visiting Belle Vernon.

Belle Vernon scored 22 points in the fourth quarter — eight by Kelsey Green and a pair of 3-pointers by Taylor Kovatch and Ashley Russell — to rally past the host Vikings, 60-59, in a key Section 3-4A girls basketball game Thursday night.

Belle Vernon swept the season series, which could be what keeps Mt. Pleasant out of the postseason.

Mt. Pleasant (10-9, 6-6) likely needs Belle Vernon (12-8, 7-5) to lose out and it needs to win out to have a shot at the WPIAL playoffs.

Entering Thursday, four teams were vying for two remaining playoff spots — Elizabeth Forward, Belle Vernon, Mt. Pleasant and Southmoreland.

Mt. Pleasant had a nine-point lead late in the third.

“We gave them control of the tempo in the fourth quarter and it cost us,” Mt. Pleasant coach Scott Giacobbi said. “(Belle Vernon) got hot at the right time.”

Kovatch hit back-to-back 3s for the Leopards to make it 60-56 with about two minutes remaining. Kerri Bungard made a corner 3 for Mt. Pleasant to cut it to 60-59.

“They made the shots when they needed to,” Giacobbi said of the Leopards. “They got a couple of open looks but that was due to our pressure, which has won us some games this year.”

The Vikings still had chances from there.

A charge was called on Green and she fouled out with 48.3 seconds left. Mt. Pleasant called timeout.

Kovatch came up with a steal and the Leopards retained possession after the ball went out of bounds. Mt. Pleasant got it back on a jump ball with 17.1 left but could not score.

“With 17 seconds left we had to play outstanding defense, and that's what our girls did,” Belle Vernon coach Lisa Fairman said. “We have a team of fighters.”

Belle Vernon held for the final seconds to seal the win.

“That fourth quarter was huge,” Fairman said. “All night we felt like (Green) could get to the rim and she showed that. And when the defense collapsed ... Taylor made two huge 3s.”

Green scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half. Kovatch finished with 14 and Ashley Russell had eight of her 10 in the fourth for the Leopards.

Gabi Keefer scored a team-high 16 for Mt. Pleasant but left the game with 6:40 to play after an apparent elbow injury. Bungard had 13 points and Colleen Trainer added 11 in the loss.

The game was tied four times in a tight first half, including 15-15 after the first quarter. Gabbi Keefer converted a traditional three-point play for Mt. Pleasant before Taylor Kovatch connected on a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to tie it.

Mt. Pleasant put together a 7-0 run, triggered by defensive stops, to take a 29-23 advantage late in the second quarter.

Keefer scored eight straight points for the Vikings, including a nifty spin-and-score in the lane to make it 40-34.

Belle Vernon trailed 46-38 after three quarters but applied full-court pressure to cut it to 48-47 after a 9-2 run.

Mt. Pleasant missed four consecutive free throws in the final 2:29 — after it had taken a 56-54 lead.

The last time the teams played, Belle Vernon took a 34-22 lead into halftime and then held off a late comeback by the Vikings in a 57-48 win.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

