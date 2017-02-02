Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Connellsville girls topple Greensburg Salem

Staff Reports | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

There is quite a logjam among WPIAL girls basketball playoff contenders in Section 3-5A. Thursday night's results caused a little movement in the standings.

While Trinity (18-2, 11-0) has clinched the section title, Greensburg Salem (8-11, 6-5) remained in fourth place after dropping a 41-25 decision to Connellsville (9-11, 7-3), which jumped to a tie for second with Ringgold (11-8, 7-3).

Megan Kallock scored 16 points for Greensburg Salem, which led 9-6 after the first quarter. But the Falcons went on a 22-10 run to pull ahead. Molly Bauer had 10 points for Connellsville (9-11, 7-3).

All four teams have clinched berths in the WPIAL playoffs.

Southmoreland 64, Derry 49 — Southmoreland closed the game on a 26-16 run to secure a Section 3-4A win. Olivia Porter had 25 points, Maggie Moore scored 15 and Brooke Corley added 11 for the Scotties (13-7, 5-7), who remain in the hunt for a playoff berth. Morgan Kelly had 13 points for Derry (6-12, 1-11).

South Park 56, Yough 5 — Class 4A No. 4 South Park (12-7, 10-2) earned a Section 3 victory at Yough (1-17, 0-12).

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Bentworth 18 — Brittany Stawovy scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Haley Moore added 16 as No. 2 Greensburg Central (15-4, 12-0) scored a Section 3-2A victory.

Frazier 65, Jeannette 48 — Hannah Fell had 12 points and 18 rebounds, and Brooke Poling had 20 points to carry Frazier (14-6, 8-4) to a Section 3-2A win. Olivia Sirnic had 29 points for the Jayhawks (5-14, 3-9).

Boys basketball

Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Seton-La Salle 50 — In a nonsection game, Neal McDermott had 19 points and Jack Liberatore scored 18 to give Class 2A No. 1 Greensburg Central (18-0) a nonsection win.

Hockey

Latrobe 4, North Hills 2 — Gregory Ferri and Jared Schimizzi each had a goal and assist, and Jarred Stein and Cole Novak added goals as Latrobe (8-7-1) won a Class AA game.

Wednesday's late highlights

• Marrek Paola had 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting and Trent Hepner netted 14 to guide Ligonier Valley (17-4, 12-1) to a 71-37 win over United in a Heritage Conference boys basketball game.

