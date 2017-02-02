Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: South Fayette girls win 2nd straight section title

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

The South Fayette girls basketball team overcame an early nine-point deficit Thursday night and rallied to clinch the Section 1-5A title with a 56-50 win over host West Allegheny.

The Lions opened the second half on a 19-5 run, after trailing 26-18 at halftime, to take control and win a second straight section crown.

Sam Kosmacki had 18 points, Jordan Caputo scored 12 and Maddie Gutierrez and Carlee Kilqus each had 11 for No. 3 South Fayette (14-3, 9-0).

Melina Lynn had 12 points to lead West Allegheny (12-8, 5-4).

Seneca Valley 39, Shaler 35 — Led by Erin Danik's 17 points, Seneca Valley (8-12, 4-5) earned a Section 1-6A win. Rylee Donovan scored 17 for Shaler (10-9, 2-7).

Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 39 — Maria Cerro scored 18 points and Kamryn Lach had 14 as Bethel Park (13-6, 5-4) won a Section 3-6A game.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Peters Township 41 — Kate Sramac had 19 points and Alyssa Hyland added 17 as No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (15-5, 8-1) earned a Section 3-6A win over Peters Township (12-5, 7-2). Makenna Marissa had 18 points for the Indians.

Ringgold 55, Laurel Highlands 33 — Ashley Briscoe poured in 26 points and had 24 rebounds as Ringgold (11-8, 7-3) earned a Section 3-5A victory.

Mars 62, Armstrong 47 — Lauren Wasylson scored 19 points and Tai Johnson added 18 as No. 5 Mars (14-5, 8-2) claimed a win in Section 4-5A.

Blackhawk 85, Hopewell 56 — Madison Amalia had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, as No. 3 Blackhawk (11-7, 10-0) won in Section 2-4A. Mackenzie Amalia added 16 points for the Cougars.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 83, Highlands 38 — Sam Breen netted 36 points in a Section 1-4A win for No. 1 North Catholic (17-2, 11-0).

East Allegheny 58, Charleroi 48 — Amani Johnson had 21 points, including 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, to help No. 3 East Allegheny (18-0, 10-0) clinch the Section 2-3A title.

Cornell 56, Quigley Catholic 48 — Daeja Quick scored 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jaelan Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds for No. 3 Cornell (15-4, 8-1) in a Section 1-A win over No. 2 Quigley Catholic (14-4, 8-1), which had its 66-game section winning streak snapped.

West Greene 72, Geibel 37 — Madison Lampe had 25 points to help No. 4 West Greene (16-3, 8-0) claim its first Section 2-A title since 2000.

Boys basketball

Woodland Hills 85, Albert Gallatin 53 — Deontae Robertson had 21 points and Amanti Britt and Kenny Lee each scored 16 to help Woodland Hills (12-7) earn a nonsection win.

