High school scores, schedules for Feb. 2, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian 57, Beaver County Christian 38
Seton-La Salle 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 50
Woodland Hills 85, Albert Gallatin 53
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Leechburg at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Riverview at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7:15 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 66, Butler 33
Pine-Richland 51, North Hills 39
Seneca Valley 39, Shaler 35
Section 3
Baldwin 54, Upper St. Clair 32
Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 39
Mt. Lebanon 55, Peters Township 41
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 69, Moon 29
Montour 64, Lincoln Park 31
South Fayette 56, West Allegheny 50
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 31, Gateway 26
Thomas Jefferson 61, West Mifflin 44
Section 3
Connellsville 41, Greensburg Salem 25
Trinity 72, Uniontown 24
Ringgold 55, Laurel Highlands 33
Section 4
Mars 62, Armstrong 47
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 83, Highlands 38
Freeport 50, Deer Lakes 43
Knoch 57, Valley 14
Section 2
Beaver 60, New Castle 44
Blackhawk 85, Hopewell 56
Central Valley 53, Quaker Valley 31
Section 3
Belle Vernon 60, Mt. Pleasant 59
Keystone Oaks 63, Elizabeth Forward 61
South Park 56, Yough 5
Southmoreland 64, Derry 49
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 51, Laurel 45
Neshannock 79, Freedom 18
Riverside 55, Ellwood City 31
Section 2
East Allegheny 58, Charleroi 48
McGuffey 43, Waynesburg 20
South Side Beaver 46, South Allegheny 42
Section 3
Carlynton 64, Avonworth 56
Shady Side Academy 60, Seton-La Salle 47
Steel Valley 68, Apollo-Ridge 54
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 56, New Brighton 27
Chartiers-Houston 58, Shenango 11
Fort Cherry 47, Washington 34
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 62, Aliquippa 42
Section 2
Brentwood 50, Riverview 31
Leechburg 47, Sto-Rox 35
Northgate 52, Ellis School 33
Vincentian Academy 69, Springdale 15
Section 3
Beth-Center 46, Serra Catholic 45
Frazier 65, Jeannette 48
Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Bentworth 18
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 56, Quigley Catholic 48
Rochester 58, Union 42
Sewickley Academy 40, Propel Andrew Street 19
Section 2
Avella 42, Jefferson-Morgan 30
Mapletown 64, Monessen 28
West Greene 72, Geibel 37
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 46, Clairton 33
St. Joseph 54, Imani Christian 20
Nonsection
Woodland Hills 57, Carrick 28
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 51, United 17
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Plum, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Latrobe at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Aquinas Academy at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Butler at Pine-Richland (n)
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair (n)
Peters Township at Bethel Park (n)
Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep (n)
Class AA
Bishop Canevin 5, West Allegheny 4
Latrobe 4, North Hills 2
Class A
Beaver 5, Wheeling Park 1
Freeport 7, Indiana 6 (OT)
Sewickley Academy 6, Wheeling Catholic 0
South Park 2, Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop McCort at Greensburg Salem (n)
Division II
Connellsville 6, Blackhawk 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Morgantown 3
Ringgold 5, Kennedy Catholic 3
Greensburg Catholic at Trinity (n)
Friday's schedule
Class AA
Moon at Plum, 7:45 p.m.
Rifle
Thursday's result
Penn-trafford 793-41x, Indiana 789-40x
Swimming
Boys
Thursday's results
Belle Vernon 85, Ringgold 71
Franklin Regional 102, Woodland Hills 75
Northgate 92, Shady Side Academy 78
Norwin 90, Armstrong 61
Penn-Trafford 96, Connellsville 78
Quaker Valley 68, Beaver Falls 48
Girls
Thursday's results
Franklin Regional 99, Woodland Hills 72
Norwin 95, Armstrong 50
Penn-Trafford 96, Connellsville 81
Quaker Valley 77, Beaver Falls 50
Ringgold 103, Belle Vernon 59
Shady Side Academy 90, Northgate 78
Wrestling
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Avonworth 36, Central Valley 24
Elizabeth Forward 42, McKeesport 30
City League
Carrick 49, Allderdice 18
WPIAL team tournament
Class AAA
Saturday's schedule
All matches at Penn Hills
Kiski Area (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (13-2), noon; North Allegheny (9-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (10-1), noon
*Championship and Consolation matches start at 2 p.m.
Class AA
Saturday's schedule
All matches at Chartiers-Houston
Burrell (10-5) vs. Derry (19-2), noon; Freedom (13-3) vs. South Fayette (18-2), noon
*Championship and Consolation matches start at 2 p.m.
