High school scores, schedules for Feb. 2, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian 57, Beaver County Christian 38

Seton-La Salle 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 50

Woodland Hills 85, Albert Gallatin 53

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Leechburg at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Riverview at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 66, Butler 33

Pine-Richland 51, North Hills 39

Seneca Valley 39, Shaler 35

Section 3

Baldwin 54, Upper St. Clair 32

Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 39

Mt. Lebanon 55, Peters Township 41

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 69, Moon 29

Montour 64, Lincoln Park 31

South Fayette 56, West Allegheny 50

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 31, Gateway 26

Thomas Jefferson 61, West Mifflin 44

Section 3

Connellsville 41, Greensburg Salem 25

Trinity 72, Uniontown 24

Ringgold 55, Laurel Highlands 33

Section 4

Mars 62, Armstrong 47

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 83, Highlands 38

Freeport 50, Deer Lakes 43

Knoch 57, Valley 14

Section 2

Beaver 60, New Castle 44

Blackhawk 85, Hopewell 56

Central Valley 53, Quaker Valley 31

Section 3

Belle Vernon 60, Mt. Pleasant 59

Keystone Oaks 63, Elizabeth Forward 61

South Park 56, Yough 5

Southmoreland 64, Derry 49

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 51, Laurel 45

Neshannock 79, Freedom 18

Riverside 55, Ellwood City 31

Section 2

East Allegheny 58, Charleroi 48

McGuffey 43, Waynesburg 20

South Side Beaver 46, South Allegheny 42

Section 3

Carlynton 64, Avonworth 56

Shady Side Academy 60, Seton-La Salle 47

Steel Valley 68, Apollo-Ridge 54

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 56, New Brighton 27

Chartiers-Houston 58, Shenango 11

Fort Cherry 47, Washington 34

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 62, Aliquippa 42

Section 2

Brentwood 50, Riverview 31

Leechburg 47, Sto-Rox 35

Northgate 52, Ellis School 33

Vincentian Academy 69, Springdale 15

Section 3

Beth-Center 46, Serra Catholic 45

Frazier 65, Jeannette 48

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Bentworth 18

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 56, Quigley Catholic 48

Rochester 58, Union 42

Sewickley Academy 40, Propel Andrew Street 19

Section 2

Avella 42, Jefferson-Morgan 30

Mapletown 64, Monessen 28

West Greene 72, Geibel 37

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 46, Clairton 33

St. Joseph 54, Imani Christian 20

Nonsection

Woodland Hills 57, Carrick 28

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 51, United 17

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Plum, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Latrobe at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Aquinas Academy at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Butler at Pine-Richland (n)

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair (n)

Peters Township at Bethel Park (n)

Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep (n)

Class AA

Bishop Canevin 5, West Allegheny 4

Latrobe 4, North Hills 2

Class A

Beaver 5, Wheeling Park 1

Freeport 7, Indiana 6 (OT)

Sewickley Academy 6, Wheeling Catholic 0

South Park 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

Bishop McCort at Greensburg Salem (n)

Division II

Connellsville 6, Blackhawk 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Morgantown 3

Ringgold 5, Kennedy Catholic 3

Greensburg Catholic at Trinity (n)

Friday's schedule

Class AA

Moon at Plum, 7:45 p.m.

Rifle

Thursday's result

Penn-trafford 793-41x, Indiana 789-40x

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Belle Vernon 85, Ringgold 71

Franklin Regional 102, Woodland Hills 75

Northgate 92, Shady Side Academy 78

Norwin 90, Armstrong 61

Penn-Trafford 96, Connellsville 78

Quaker Valley 68, Beaver Falls 48

Girls

Thursday's results

Franklin Regional 99, Woodland Hills 72

Norwin 95, Armstrong 50

Penn-Trafford 96, Connellsville 81

Quaker Valley 77, Beaver Falls 50

Ringgold 103, Belle Vernon 59

Shady Side Academy 90, Northgate 78

Wrestling

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Avonworth 36, Central Valley 24

Elizabeth Forward 42, McKeesport 30

City League

Carrick 49, Allderdice 18

WPIAL team tournament

Class AAA

Saturday's schedule

All matches at Penn Hills

Kiski Area (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (13-2), noon; North Allegheny (9-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (10-1), noon

*Championship and Consolation matches start at 2 p.m.

Class AA

Saturday's schedule

All matches at Chartiers-Houston

Burrell (10-5) vs. Derry (19-2), noon; Freedom (13-3) vs. South Fayette (18-2), noon

*Championship and Consolation matches start at 2 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.