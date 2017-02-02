Simmons' Moon landing makes Tigers a Class 5A contender

The rumors started swirling last summer — Jarrod Simmons had made a Moon landing. Or, more accurately, a re-landing.

In the years since the Moon Township native moved to Massachusetts, Simmons had grown into a prized Division I recruit who stands 6-foot-8 yet possesses the court vision and passing skills of a point guard.

Simmons re-connected with childhood friends during pick-up games at Robert Morris University (where his father is an associate athletic director). They even started a social media campaign to coax Simmons, now a senior, to return to Moon and help the Tigers end a playoff drought that dates back to 2012. It was The Decision, WPIAL-style.

Simmons returned to Moon, a decision that has the Tigers (13-3, 6-2) in prime position to return to the postseason and contend for a title in Section 2-5A.

“There are few players like him in the WPIAL,” said Moon coach Adam Kaufman, who has guided the Tigers' turnaround after going 7-15 during his first season at the school in 2015-16. “He's a skilled passer and is unselfish, almost to a fault at times. Defensively, he's a great shot blocker and makes teams one-dimensional because they can't get anything in the paint. And he still manages to stay out of foul trouble because he has great timing and length. He's special.”

A Penn recruit, Simmons is a nightly double-double threat. But that doesn't mean his transition from Cushing Academy prep school and the New England AAU circuit has been totally seamless.

“The style of play here is a little different,” Kaufman said. “Where Jarrod came from, it was a faster-paced, more open game. Here in the WPIAL, when he catches the ball, he's very crowded. So many people are focusing on him. It's a physical game in Western Pa. — you get a lot of strong football kids who pride themselves in playing hard. They're not just going to back down because there's a 6-8 kid on the floor. It has been cool to watch him evolve, adjust to it, and get better as the year has progressed.”

With Simmons growing into his role as a post presence, the Tigers are getting higher-caliber looks from the perimeter.

“We have a couple of senior guards, Nick Castelveter and Max Hurley, who are really good shooters,” Kaufman said. “When you have a guy like Jarrod who's getting double- and even occasionally triple-teamed, it allows us to shoot rhythm jumpers. Without Jarrod on the floor, we wouldn't get those same quality shots.”

Kaufman credits Moon's senior class, which also includes Andrew Buckley and Evan Papst, for guiding an underclassmen-laden roster that includes starting sophomore point guard Jioni Smith and wing Connor Ryan. Brady Sunday, also a sophomore, has emerged as a defensive stopper.

“It's a roller-coaster ride at times,” Kaufman said. “Our defensive play has carried us throughout the season, but we have a lot of work to do offensively. We need better half-court execution, better screens, better movement without the ball.”

Kaufman, who won WPIAL titles at Montour in 2011 and ‘13, believes his team can start racking up more points as the playoffs loom.

“I've been coaching 11 years, and I've never seen a section like this,” Kaufman said. “I've had some sleepless nights, but it's also a lot of fun. As long as our guys get more used to playing with one another, and as long as we continue to defend, we can be in the hunt.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.