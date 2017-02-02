Belle Vernon boys eye 1st section title since '08

When Kyle DeGregorio took over as boys basketball coach at Belle Vernon before the 2013-14 season, the Leopards had bottomed out. In the previous three years, the club went a combined 7-57.

Yet DeGregorio, who served as head coach at Baldwin (2002-11) and as an assistant for his brother Dave at North Allegheny (2012-13), realized the program had the potential for much more.

“When I got to Belle Vernon, I recognized that we had administrative support, hard-working and coachable kids, and engaged parents,” DeGregorio said. “That's the environment that you need to get better, and the framework that we have built the program around.”

The Leopards made incremental progress during DeGregorio's first three seasons, going a combined 27-38. In 2016-17, though? Belle Vernon boasts a 14-4 record, including a 9-2 mark in WPIAL Section 3-4A contests. The Leopards are on the verge of ending a WPIAL playoff drought that dates to 2010, and securing their first section title since 2008.

Just don't expect them to boast about it.

“We're about the collective, not the individual,” DeGregorio notes. “Our motto is strength in numbers. We play a 10-man rotation. We're going to press opponents all game and look for ways to quicken the pace. We want to wear you down. In the long run, our 10 guys are probably going to be better than your six or eight guys.”

The Leopards' leading scorers are Joe Sabolek, a 6-foot-4 junior center averaging about 12 points, and senior guard Tommy Rodriguez, who also cracks the double-digits. The rest of Belle Vernon's deep roster, including senior Brennan Morgan and a cadre of juniors (JJ Hartman, Griffin LaCarte, Christian Murphy, Logan Pfronger, Jake Rathway, Derrick Thomas, Bryce Washington and Matt Wobrak), averages between four and seven points.

“Our biggest challenge is getting everyone to the dinner table, and giving them enough food to eat,” DeGregorio said. “Last year, it was a struggle to get a 10-man rotation together. Now, there's little difference between our third guy and the 10th. I think playing more limited minutes frees up our kids to play ridiculously hard and aggressively.”

DeGregorio's players know that they must bring it on both ends of the court, too. The Leopards are surrendering just over 51 points per game.

“We play up-tempo, but we're not going to give you easy shots,” DeGregorio said. “It's a dribble-drive system of play, and it requires our kids to play with a high level of intensity and concentration. We play fast, but under control.”

Spreading playing time so widely might be problematic at some schools, but DeGregrio credits Morgan and Rodriguez with setting the tone.

“Their leadership has provided an example for our younger kids to follow,” DeGregorio said. “They never miss an open gym, and they have been selfless. As seniors, I'm sure there are times when they would like to be on the court more. But they trust the process, and trust their coaches. They set the standard for a Belle Vernon basketball player.”

The Leopards' resurgent season has had no shortage of signature moments. DeGregorio cites beating South Fayette at home, hitting a game-extending buzzer-beater and then winning in OT against Uniontown, and clawing past Ringgold in a holiday tournament game among the highlights. The best it yet to come though.

“We've got a leg up to win the section, but we have to take care of business in our own backyard,” DeGregorio said.

