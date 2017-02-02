Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Freshman influx propels Cornell boys

Ray Fisher | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Cornell boys basketball team has clinched a WPIAL playoff berth.

The Raiders have qualified for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

“In general, the (2016-17) season has been going a lot better than how we thought it would go. The bulk of the team are freshmen,” Bill Sacco, Cornell's veteran coach, said. “We start three freshmen, and we have two other freshman who are reserves. They're pretty patient, they listen, and they all have the ability to play.

“A lot of times during a game there will be five freshmen on the floor. Hopefully, down the road it will make us a stronger team.”

Cornell, which competes in Section 1-A, has been a strong team this season.

The 15-4 Raiders, who started out 5-0 in 2016-17, have won four games in a row and eight of their past nine.

On Tuesday, Cornell defeated Quigley Catholic, 70-48, to remain in third place in the section, a half-game behind Union.

Cornell is led offensively by freshman guard/forward Kaden DiVitto and freshman point guard Zaier Harrison, who scored 22 and 15 points, respectively. DiVitto has been scoring at a 17 ppg clip; Harrison averages 13.5 ppg.

The Raiders' three other starters consist of Isaiah Langston, a freshman forward; Nadhama Luster, a junior forward; and Antonio Gary, a senior post player.

The team's leading reserves are freshmen Eric Olexa and James Fisher, and junior Stefan Blackstone.

Luster, who averages 16.3 points, and Olexa netted 13 and 10 points, respectively, versus Quigley Catholic.

“Four players in double figures; that's a good thing,” said Sacco, who noted the team currently is battling various illnesses. “We played OK (against Quigley Catholic), but we didn't play our typical game. We weren't sharp.”

While the Raiders are a young team, they also are small and athletic. Sacco and his staff have used that to their advantage.

“I think the thing that's happened is they've realized it's not about one particular person, it's more of a team thing,” Sacco said. “We don't have a ‘one' position, or a ‘two' position, or a ‘three' position. Every player plays every position on the floor; they don't have a designated spot. They're all basically the same size; they're all 5-(foot)-9, 5-10 kids.

“We have point guards by committee, wing players by committee and post players by committee. It depends on where they end up on the floor. We distribute the ball well. We had 32 assists in a game this season; that's pretty nice.”

Cornell opened the season with wins against Hopewell and Carlynton in the Carlynton tip-off tournament; followed by victories against Propel Andrew Street, Mohawk and Northgate.

The Raiders, who registered a recent 70-63 section win at home against Union, will end the regular season Feb. 10 at Vincentian Academy.

“I think we could win out the rest of our games,” said Sacco, who is coaching in his 12th season at Cornell. “Vincentian plays hard, and they play on a very different kind of court. We just couldn't nail it down against them (in their first game).”

Vincentian Academy leads the section standings with a 9-0 record, followed by Union (7-2), Cornell (7-3), Rochester (5-4), Western Beaver (2-7), Quigley Catholic (2-7) and Holy Family Academy (0-9).

Vincentian, which is ranked No. 2 in Class A by the Tribune-Review, Union, Cornell and Rochester have wrapped up playoff berths.

Cornell and Union are ranked fourth and fifth in Class A.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.