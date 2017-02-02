Freshman influx propels Cornell boys

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cornell boys basketball team has clinched a WPIAL playoff berth.

The Raiders have qualified for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

“In general, the (2016-17) season has been going a lot better than how we thought it would go. The bulk of the team are freshmen,” Bill Sacco, Cornell's veteran coach, said. “We start three freshmen, and we have two other freshman who are reserves. They're pretty patient, they listen, and they all have the ability to play.

“A lot of times during a game there will be five freshmen on the floor. Hopefully, down the road it will make us a stronger team.”

Cornell, which competes in Section 1-A, has been a strong team this season.

The 15-4 Raiders, who started out 5-0 in 2016-17, have won four games in a row and eight of their past nine.

On Tuesday, Cornell defeated Quigley Catholic, 70-48, to remain in third place in the section, a half-game behind Union.

Cornell is led offensively by freshman guard/forward Kaden DiVitto and freshman point guard Zaier Harrison, who scored 22 and 15 points, respectively. DiVitto has been scoring at a 17 ppg clip; Harrison averages 13.5 ppg.

The Raiders' three other starters consist of Isaiah Langston, a freshman forward; Nadhama Luster, a junior forward; and Antonio Gary, a senior post player.

The team's leading reserves are freshmen Eric Olexa and James Fisher, and junior Stefan Blackstone.

Luster, who averages 16.3 points, and Olexa netted 13 and 10 points, respectively, versus Quigley Catholic.

“Four players in double figures; that's a good thing,” said Sacco, who noted the team currently is battling various illnesses. “We played OK (against Quigley Catholic), but we didn't play our typical game. We weren't sharp.”

While the Raiders are a young team, they also are small and athletic. Sacco and his staff have used that to their advantage.

“I think the thing that's happened is they've realized it's not about one particular person, it's more of a team thing,” Sacco said. “We don't have a ‘one' position, or a ‘two' position, or a ‘three' position. Every player plays every position on the floor; they don't have a designated spot. They're all basically the same size; they're all 5-(foot)-9, 5-10 kids.

“We have point guards by committee, wing players by committee and post players by committee. It depends on where they end up on the floor. We distribute the ball well. We had 32 assists in a game this season; that's pretty nice.”

Cornell opened the season with wins against Hopewell and Carlynton in the Carlynton tip-off tournament; followed by victories against Propel Andrew Street, Mohawk and Northgate.

The Raiders, who registered a recent 70-63 section win at home against Union, will end the regular season Feb. 10 at Vincentian Academy.

“I think we could win out the rest of our games,” said Sacco, who is coaching in his 12th season at Cornell. “Vincentian plays hard, and they play on a very different kind of court. We just couldn't nail it down against them (in their first game).”

Vincentian Academy leads the section standings with a 9-0 record, followed by Union (7-2), Cornell (7-3), Rochester (5-4), Western Beaver (2-7), Quigley Catholic (2-7) and Holy Family Academy (0-9).

Vincentian, which is ranked No. 2 in Class A by the Tribune-Review, Union, Cornell and Rochester have wrapped up playoff berths.

Cornell and Union are ranked fourth and fifth in Class A.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.