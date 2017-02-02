Freeport girls top Deer Lakes, pick up playoff momentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport coach Fred Soilis put a message on the board in the locker room to remind his players the best remedy for a loss is simply to win.

The Yellowjackets took that to heart after Monday's Section 1-4A loss at Knoch.

Freeport bounced back the next night and picked up a nonsection home victory over Shady Side Academy. It was more of the same Thursday at home against Deer Lakes. First-half runs of 9-0 and 12-2 helped stake the Yellowjackets to a 14-point halftime lead, and they held off a second-half charge from the Lancers for a 50-43 victory.

The win clinched second place in the section for Freeport (13-7, 8-3).

“We had a nice lead here, but I knew (Deer Lakes) would scrap and make a push,” Soilis said. “(Deer Lakes coach) Dave (Petruska) always gets his players ready, and I knew they were going to shoot the ball well. I am proud of the win, proud of the effort, and I'm glad we solidified second place.”

Deer Lakes (5-5, 6-12) missed out on a chance to clinch a playoff spot and fell into a tie with Burrell for third place at 5-5. Knoch sits one game back at 4-6 after its win Thursday over Valley. The top four teams from the section make the playoffs.

“We have the two section games left and a game next Saturday in the Cancer Classic at Shady Side Academy,” Petruska said. “We have to really prepare hard for these next three games. It means a lot in terms of where we end the regular season, where we end up in the playoffs and what we can build off of.”

The Lancers close the section schedule at home against Valley on Monday and at Highlands next Thursday.

Freeport jumped to an early 9-0 lead. Deer Lakes started out 0 for 6 from the field and turned the ball over five times before Anna Solomon drained a 3-pointer with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

The Lancers closed to within 19-15 before Freeport finished the half on a 12-2 run.

Deer Lakes went without a bucket for the first 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second half. But the Yellowjackets scored only two points during that stretch and were not able to extend the lead.

The Lancers used a 10-3 run over the final 2:38 of the third to pull within nine. They got the deficit down to seven twice in the early stages of the final quarter and five in the closing seconds.

Freshman Sidney Shemanski led Freeport with 19 points, including the team's first seven. Junior Jenna Manke added 17, including nine in the fourth quarter, and added 11 rebounds for the Yellowjackets.

“When they (Deer Lakes) were in foul trouble in the second half, the deal was to get the ball inside to Jenna,” Soilis said. “She was a difference-maker down the stretch.”

Soilis said it was a special evening for Freeport's lone senior — Kim Mixon — and her teammates were pleased to pick up the win for her.

Deer Lakes senior Alexa Burke returned to the lineup after missing the previous nine games because of an ankle injury. She didn't score in the first half but make some key baskets in the second half and led the team in scoring with 11 points.

“Her first run out there, she was a little shaky, but then she got her legs under her and was a completely different person,” Petruska said. “She hit some big shots to keep us alive and fighting.”

Senior Cassidy Chmura added nine, Solomon finished with eight, and Julia Hollibaugh chipped in seven off the bench for Deer Lakes.

Senior Brooke Kopinski missed her third game while in concussion protocol. Petruska said he expects her to be cleared Friday and back on the court Monday against Valley.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_trib.