A-K Valley basketball notebook: WPIAL playoff picture still in flux

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just over a week lingers in the WPIAL basketball schedule, yet in many sections the playoff race remains as muddled as ever.

The Alle-Kiski Valley's boys basketball playoff picture has the most distortion.

Three local boys teams — Burrell, Freeport and Valley — and three girls teams — Freeport, Leechburg and St. Joseph — had clinched postseason berths entering Thursday's games, with one boys team and five girls teams eliminated.

Section 3-5A, with Kiski Area (10-7, 5-3), Armstrong (10-8, 4-4), Franklin Regional (9-9, 4-4) and Highlands (9-9, 4-4) battling for three spots; and Section 1-AA, where Leechburg (7-9, 4-6), Springdale (8-7, 3-6) and Serra Catholic (7-12, 3-6) are vying for the final berth, stand as the most intriguing local races.

With Kiski Area hosting Highlands and Springdale hosting Leechburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, perhaps the playoff races will become more clear.

Or perhaps not.

“It's the biggest game of the year, truthfully,” said Highlands senior Brayden Thimons, whose team hosts section champion Gateway on Tuesday after Friday's tilt with Kiski Area. “We're kind of in a slump, just not finishing games, but I feel right now we're starting to make our turnaround. Hopefully, we'll get the win on Friday and keep going from there.”

‘Upset City'

Leechburg boys basketball coach Corey Smith knew Tuesday's game against No. 5 Jeannette loomed as a crucial one if the Blue Devils hoped to remain a viable contender for the playoffs, so he motivated his team before the game by writing “Upset City” on the locker room board.

The Blue Devils came through, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to stun the Jayhawks, 48-45, and move into fourth place heading into Friday's pivotal game at Springdale.

“I didn't know how we were going to win this game and who was going to step up,” Smith said. “I could feel it, and that was my speech. Our defense stepped up good.”

Smith to Allegheny

Brooke Smith will take her defensive tenacity and improved scoring to the next level, as the Burrell senior committed earlier this week to play at Allegheny.

A three-year starter, Smith is Burrell's top defender and second-leading scorer behind fellow senior Eliza Oswalt, a Mercyhurst recruit. The scoring especially became crucial with the continued absence of senior Nicole Kristof, out since December with a concussion.

“She's a killer on defense,” Burrell coach Meghan Ziemianski said after the Bucs' overtime win last week over Knoch, when Smith sent the game into overtime with a three-point play late in regulation and made the steal that led to Oswalt's game-winning layup at the buzzer. “Just this year, playing AAU, she's getting a lot of confidence on the offensive end. Brooke's kind of had to take over.”

Buzzer-worthy

The buzzer-beaters continue in the A-K Valley.

Jan. 26 saw three alone in girls games, with Burrell beating Knoch, St. Joseph beating Steel Valley and Kiski Area falling to Indiana on last-second shots. Earlier that week, Deer Lakes sank Knoch on Anna Solomon's 3-pointer at the horn.

Then there was Freeport's Ben Beale, hitting a 3-pointer to topple section-leader Indiana on Jan. 27, sending his home crowd into a frenzy and moving the Yellowjackets into a first-place tie.

The Burrell boys got into the act Tuesday, as Dom Zottola's layup at the buzzer lifted the Bucs to a two-point win over Steel Valley. It was a similar ending to the teams' first matchup, when Max Garda's 3-pointer with 25 seconds left gave the Bucs the win.

Freelancer William Whalen contributed. Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.