Leechburg girls avenge 34-point loss to Sto-Rox

Leechburg girls basketball coach Joel Ceraso knew his team had to try something different against Sto-Rox after watching the Vikings run up and down the floor during a 34-point loss in their first meeting.

When the Blue Devils took the court Thursday night, they slowed down the pace by methodically passing the ball around the perimeter until an open look presented itself.

Patience was a virtue for the Blue Devils, who built a double-digit lead early and grabbed third place in Section 2-AA with a 47-35 home victory over Sto-Rox.

“It's always good when a plan comes together,” Ceraso said. “We knew we didn't want to get into a track meet with them again. We've been really working on slowing down the offense not just for this game but for the second half of the season, because sometimes we tend to shoot too quickly.

“We slowed it down defensively a little bit, too. Usually we're up pressuring, but tonight we backed it up and packed it in.”

Leechburg lost to Sto-Rox, 62-28, on Jan. 9. Both teams have clinched a playoff berth.

The Blue Devils (11-8, 8-4) waited sometimes as long as 45 seconds to put up a shot, moving the ball around with crisp passing. On two occasions in the first quarter the ball rotated to a wide-open Cameron Davies, who hit a pair of 3-pointers to help Leechburg build a 13-4 lead by the end of the first.

“I didn't even score the last time we played this team,” said Davies, who finished with 11 points. “They guarded me really well in the first game, but I don't know, I guess the game was different this time.”

All five of Leechburg's starters contributed. Mikayla Lovelace scored 11 points and added 11 rebounds, Brittany Robilio scored 11 points, Makenzie Fello had nine points and 13 rebounds and Daesha Knight converted a 3-point play late in the fourth.

Leechburg didn't sub until Knight fouled out with less than a minute remaining.

“In some games, you'll see teams try to take away Mikayla and others need to step up,” Ceraso said. “Tonight, they did.”

Added Lovelace: “I think it's coming around like a complete circle. We're playing so much better as a team right now. We're almost there.”

Leechburg led by as many as 16 in the second half, but Sto-Rox (13-6, 7-5) cut the lead to eight in the fourth. Poor free-throw shooting hampered the Vikings' hopes of a comeback. Sto-Rox went 4 of 18 from the line. Leechburg hit 9 of 12 free throws.

“(Foul shooting) was the difference in the game,” Sto-Rox coach Ryan Kacsur said. “The last time we played them we got out and ran. That's the way we like to play. This time they slowed up the tempo. I thought defensively we still played well, but we couldn't get any shots to fall. Sometimes the ball just doesn't go in the hoop.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.