Shady Side Academy tops Burrell to clinch section title

Twice, Shade Side Academy's zone held Burrell's shooters without a basket for an extended stretch Friday night.

The first consumed nearly nine first-half minutes, before Burrell recovered fully and briefly retook the lead. But the Bucs' second drought — a six-minute stretch that straddled the third and fourth quarters — let host Shade Side Academy run away with a 69-51 victory and clinch the Section 3 title in Class 3A.

Against a wide 2-3 zone, Burrell made just 4 of 24 shots from the 3-point arc.

“Maybe they just missed shots tonight or we played better defense, I'm not sure,” Shady Side coach David Vadnais said. “They're a really good team; they're hard to match up with. … Our kids did the best job all year of knowing where guys were going to be.”

Burrell won 48-45 when the teams met Jan. 13. But with 30 points from senior Etai Groff and 18 from freshman Grady Munroe, Shady Side (15-5, 8-1) won the rematch and clinched its first section title since 2010.

“This is the best win I've had in my career here,” said Groff, who scored his 1,000th career point on a first-quarter 3-pointer.

Foul trouble limited the 6-foot-3 Groff in the first matchup at Burrell, when he was held to 14 points. In Friday's rematch, he scored 20 points in fourth quarter alone.

“Mentally I just took myself out of the (first) game,” Groff said. “This time no matter what they threw at me, I just stayed focused and stayed on task.”

Munroe hit five 3-pointers in the first half, including a last-second shot from the left corner to lead 26-23 at halftime. With 3-pointers from Groff and Skyy Moore, Shady Side scored the first six points of the second half to extend its lead to nine.

Burrell (7-13, 6-3) was chasing the section title itself, but instead falls into a second-place tie with East Allegheny. Max Garda led the Bucs with 27 points and Nick Kotecki added 10.

“We let this moment seize us,” said Burrell coach Shawn Bennis, who thought the “magnitude” affected his team.

“We weren't the attackers,” he said. “We weren't the aggressors. We didn't play the basketball that brought us to where we were.”

Shady Side turned Burrell's offensive slumps into 16-0 and 14-0 runs. However, in between was a 15-0 run by Burrell that kept the score close well into the second half.

Shady Side's lead was only 39-32 with a minute left in the third, before it scored 14 consecutive points. A steal and layup by Groff gave the Indians a 51-32 lead with 3:30 left.

“I didn't think we matched their energy to start,” Bennis said. “I think we did in the second quarter, and then we didn't in the third. I think that was the difference.”

The first-half runs were remarkable. When Shade Side's 16-0 run ended, Burrell's 15-0 run started. At one point, Shady Side led 18-4, but Burrell led 19-18 just five minutes later.

Ultimately, the last run belonged to Shady Side.

“I was a little nervous,” Groff said, “but as a captain, I couldn't show it.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.