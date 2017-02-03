Springdale boys lean on defense again for win over Leechburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale coach Seth Thompson keeps a chart in the locker room, tracking how often the Dynamos hold teams to fewer than 40 points.

The chart got an addition Friday night as Springdale blanked Leechburg over the final 3 minutes, 32 seconds of the game, emerging with a 43-34 victory at Donald McGhee Fieldhouse.

The game was for control of fourth place, representing the final playoff berth from Section 1-2A.

“There's no question playing defense is part of the culture we're trying to build here,” Thompson said. “You have to be able to stop people. If you score 90 points a game, there comes a point where you have to stop somebody.”

Senior Sammy Carey led the Dynamos with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and three steals.

Springdale is 4-6 in section play, a half game ahead 4-7 Leechburg.

The Dynamos need to win Tuesday at Serra Catholic to secure a WPIAL playoff berth. Leechburg plays a nonsection game against Sto-Rox on Tuesday. The Blue Devils have to defeat Serra at home Friday and hope Springdale loses to Serra and Riverview next week to stay in playoff contention.

A scoop shot by Jon Burtick with 3:32 to go tied the score at 34-34. But the Dynamos scored the final nine points of the game. A pair of baskets from 6-foot-9 center David Yost put Springdale in the driver's seat. He had 12 points and six rebounds.

Carey scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Josh Harmon scored all eight of his points in the fourth.

A traditional three-point play by freshman Jake Blumer, bumped by Harmon as he got his shot off, gave Leechburg its final lead at 32-31.

In the next sequence, Carey almost lost his dribble in the key twice but recovered and forged through a pair of Blue Devils to score.

“I almost lost it, regathered it, and went up to the hoop strong,” Carey said. “In the fourth quarter we just started hitting our shots and pulling away,”

“The big boy was the difference,” said Leechburg coach Corey Smith. “Every game, we're outsized. We're outrebounded. It's been what's going on all year.”

Leechburg held a 25-22 lead at the end of three thanks to a strong quarter by sophomore John Miskinis, who scored all six of his points.

Christian Hack led the Blue Devils with 10 points.

“We're the second-best defensive team in 2A,” Thompson said. “This is five games we've held a team under 40.”

Springdale yields just 49.4 points per game, behind Class 2A leader California (43.2).

George Guido is a freelance writer.