Highlands boys basketball team rides defense to section win over Kiski Area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlands stressed the importance of defense all season, especially as the team struggled on that end of the court.

With a playoff berth on the line, the Golden Rams put that bugaboo behind them.

Playing with an increased level of defensive intensity, Highlands clamped down on Kiski Area, limiting the Cavaliers to two field goals and five points in the fourth quarter and coming away with a 47-37 victory in a Section 3-5A game Friday night.

“The defense was huge,” Highlands senior Brayden Thimons said. “We pride ourselves on our defense, and this game shows how good our defense is. We can switch up any defense and still be efficient.”

Highlands (10-9, 5-4) won its third consecutive game, its first such streak of the season. The Golden Rams, last season's Class AAA runner-up, clinched a playoff berth for the third straight year.

“You never really know when teams are going to switch it on or things are going to click,” Highlands coach Tyler Stoczynski said. “I'm kind of hoping we're over those hardships, and maybe we can put some good performances together.

“We're happy about (the playoffs), but we have another game (Saturday). We've got to take care of business and switch that off for 24 hours.”

Highlands struggled defensively in a 66-59 loss to Kiski Area earlier this season as the Cavaliers rallied to victory in the fourth quarter.

That didn't happen this time around. The Golden Rams played in-face, on-ball defense, jumped into passing lanes and took charges. They held Kiski Area without a made field goal for the first five-plus minutes of the game and limited the Cavaliers to just one in the final five minutes.

“Guys were contesting shots and rebounding,” Stoczynski said. “It's just a good, hard-fought game between two teams that are trying to make it in the playoffs.”

Kiski Area (10-8, 5-4), which clinched a playoff berth despite the loss, battled back from a nine-point deficit in the first quarter to take a 21-19 lead into halftime. But the Cavaliers couldn't overcome a second-half shooting slump.

“We started settling for too many jump shots,” Kiski Area coach Joey Tutchstone said. “I was screaming and yelling, trying to get the ball inside, work inside-out and not outside-in, but we were settling.”

Highlands, on the other hand, pounded the ball inside.

Mitch DeZort, who scored 15 of the Golden Rams' 19 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 20, became a distributor after halftime, frequently finding Thimons for easy baskets down low.

Thimons scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half. The Golden Rams began the second half on an 11-0 run to retake control.

“I've got to give all the credit to the guys,” Thimons said. “They all played super well when I was slacking in the first half, and they kept me going in the second half to make sure I was hitting those layups and grabbing rebounds.”

Kiski Area cut Highlands' lead to 39-35 on Connor Martin's 3-pointer with 5:14 remaining, but the Cavaliers didn't score again until D.J. Franklin's layup with 22 seconds left.

Jon Bracy led Kiski Area with 11 points. Martin had 10.

“We want to go into the (playoffs) with some kind of momentum,” Tutchstone said. “We're really going to put our emphasis in trying to win on Tuesday to gain some momentum and confidence.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.