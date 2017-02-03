Sophomores play key role for Penn Hills girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Hills girls basketball team has repeated the success it had last season, but hopes are that additional depth can lead to a deeper playoff run.

Senior point guard Desiree Oliver is the focal point of the offensive attack and leads Penn Hills in scoring at 18.3 points per game.

But without the development of their sophomore class the Indians likely wouldn't have started 16-2 overall and 8-0 in Section 2-6A.

The 10th-grade group features guard/forward Tayonna Robertson, who is averaging 12.3 points, and guard Diamond-Jay Whittington (8.4 ppg).

“They have learned how to play at the varsity level and how to take care of business. They bring it every day. Skill-wise, they are working very hard to get their skill better. They take the time to learn the game,” coach Robert Cash said.

“They have always played hard for us, but now it's time for them to learn how to take care of the other parts of the game like playing smart, making good decisions and little things like that.”

Robertson had her best game this season when she netted a season-high 31 points in a 76-41 win over Latrobe on Jan. 17. Late in December, Robertson led all scorers with 24 points in a 48-46 loss to Baldwin. She scored 21 in a 68-42 win over Hempfield on Jan. 10.

“The chemistry was already there,” Robertson said. “We already had it from last year because we have played with each other in the past whether it was in middle school ball or AAU. It was nothing amazing. We just stepped up to the plate and came ready to play.”

Whittington scored 21 points in a 73-41 win over Allderdice on Dec. 20, and had 16 in a 65-44 win over Fox Chapel on Jan. 3.

“We have a good mindset this year,” Whittington said. “We want to win and work hard to get to be where we need to be.”

The Indians, who all mostly participate in the Western PA Bruins AAU program, have also gotten crucial contributions from guards Adia Brisker (7.8 ppg), Ariana Dunson (5.1 ppg) and Nadya Coleman (2.3 ppg), all sophomores.

Last season, the season ended abruptly with a 48-35 loss to Norwin in the second round of the PIAA Class AAAA playoffs. This year has been different with Penn Hills sweeping the season series with the Knights.

The first victory, 53-49, came during a six-game winning streak Dec. 22 at Norwin. On Jan. 24, the Indians defeated Norwin, 57-49, one game after traveling and defeating Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 51-48. After the Baldwin loss Dec. 29, the Indians rattled off 10 straight victories.

“I feel like we just had a different attitude toward them. We wanted to win and get the job done,” Whittington said of Norwin. “I feel like we are progressing and more comfortable this year. We will be more successful in the future.”

Andrew John is freelance writer.