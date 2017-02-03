North Allegheny girls buckle down on defense

Relying on one strategy didn't take the North Allegheny girls basketball team to the top of the Class 6A state basketball rankings. When things have come close to veering off course for the Tigers, North Allegheny has found ways to respond.

“I feel like we can adjust to anything teams throw at us,” sophomore guard Rachel Martindale said. “We're prepared and ready for anything. Whatever they want to throw at us, that's fine. We'll just have to adjust to it.”

Such is life for North Allegheny, which has won nine straight. Last week, the Tigers survived a near letdown 35-32 against Seneca Valley. Two days later, North Allegheny (19-1, 8-1) came back with a 66-33 win over Butler.

Being supported by a strong defense provides the Tigers with their flexibility. North Allegheny allows opponents to score an average of 38.8 points, which is tied for Butler for the fewest points conceded in Class 6A.

Tigers coach Spencer Stefko feels North Allegheny has found a way to be comfortable with the lowing-scoring games.

“It feels like playoff basketball,” Stefko said. “Those games in December where you are running up-and-down and it's a beautiful symphony of skill, games are in the 60s and 70s, don't happen in February. It turns into heavy metal and crappy heavy metal at that.”

Having a strong defensive backbone helps the Tigers cut through the noise.

“We work together and communicate,” senior guard Haley Zeise said. “I think had we not had the chemistry, it would be harder to feed off each other, work together and get it done. If I get beat, someone will have my back. If someone gets beat, I have their back too.”

That has allowed an offense which lost its two leading scorers time to grow. North Allegheny is 5-1 in games in which it scores less than 50 points.

“Coming into the season, we knew were going to be a grind-and-go team,” Zeise said. “We're not the biggest team, we're not the best shooting team and we don't have one technical thing we do well. We're a run-and-gun team, we feed off each other and our momentum. Coming into the season, we had the mentality, and we've improved on it and made it our thing.”

Taking on the willingness to grind out victories comes from the top. Stefko doesn't allow any time off on defense.

“Our coach is a factor in that,” Martindale said. “He's loud on the bench and we love that. He pushes us and he knows what we're capable of.”

North Allegheny appears to be capable of another deep playoff run.

Whether the Tigers continue on a run like last season will depend on how they adjust.

They always come up with something.

“We never know what teams are going to throw at us,” Zeise said. “We have a huge target on our backs. Everyone is going to be trying and get into their gyms and get into their film and break us down and find a way to beat us. At the end of the day, we go into our film and we watch us and focus on us. It's what we do, whatever they are going to throw at us, we have to make sure it's us we are worried about.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.