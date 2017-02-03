Scoring woes plague North Hills girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If this season had gone how coach Lauren Wilmus and the North Hills girls basketball had aimed, as the regular season nears an end, they would still have a legitimate chance of returning to the WPIAL playoffs for the second straight year.

While the effort from players has been there, necessary results haven't.

”Life is not always rainbows and butterflies,” Wilmus said.

With two section contests remaining, North Hills was just a game out of fourth place, still mathematically in the playoff race, which is notable considering the program hasn't made it to consecutive postseasons since 2010-11.

Thursday's loss to Pine-Richland, however, ended the Indians' hopes.

It's an unforgiving situation for the Indians (9-11, 2-7 Section 1-6A), who lost four section games by an average of little more than five points and have nonsection wins over likely 6A playoff teams Canon-McMillan and Penn-Trafford.

“We took some steps backward,” Wilmus said. “(But) it's not like we're back at the bottom again.”

The main issue plaguing them for much of the year has been scoring. Players' offensive skills and talent are obvious to Wilmus, but they have struggled to perform consistently.

Avoiding a slump isn't as easy as plugging in different players, given the small rotation. Just one girl off the bench sees significant minutes and four starters play close to a full game every night.

Additionally, sophomore starter Aidan Schneider suffered a foot injury Jan. 2, against Butler, and has yet to return.

North Hills' 41 points allowed per game ranks second best in section. But the average of 33 ppg scored has left them unable to take advantage of the close games they have played.

Section play began with a three-point loss to Butler, after holding a 10-point lead, and a six-point double overtime setback to Seneca Valley followed. Both are in playoff contention.

“Those are tough ones to swallow,” Wilmus said. “I'm pretty sure I stayed up pretty late both of those nights.”

No one expected the team to have issues making shots — though the only starter to graduate a year ago, Jamie Halloran, averaged 16.3 points a game — which makes this development that much more frustrating, according to Wilmus.

The team often settles for 3-pointers on nights when they aren't sinking.

“There are nights where you hit your first couple, and it's a good night. And there are nights where we miss our first couple and we struggle,” Wilmus said.

Despite how the season has gone results-wise, Wilmus said the team has improved every time out and hasn't given up. What changing energy levels and attitude she has seen from players have been the usual symptoms that appear during January and February when the season becomes a slog.

The mental toughness of the current group led Wilmus, who is in her fourth season as head coach and also coaches the middle school team, to express optimism about the future, even though North Hills will graduate three starters.

“There's a lot of work to be done,” she said. “But we're headed the right way.”

Jasper Wilson is freelance writer.