Carlynton boys earn WPIAL playoff berth

The members of the Carlynton boys basketball team are headed into uncharted territory.

After scoring a 55-54 upset over Avonworth on Jan. 27, the Cougars clinched their first WPIAL playoff berth since 2011.

“We stumbled a year ago down the stretch,” Carlynton coach Mike Kozy said. “We took care of business early on to not be in that situation again. The boys have played really well together down the stretch, and we had the ball bounce our way a few times.”

Carlynton has only been to the playoffs twice in the past decade.

The win over the Antelopes wasn't an easy one. Avonworth led by one after one quarter and built a 18-17 advantage at the half. The Cougars took a two-point lead in the third quarter and maintained to lead in the final frame. Carlynton went to the foul line 23 times in the fourth quarter and converted 16 free-throw attempts.

Avonworth had the final possession and a shooter was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with less than a second on the clock and trailing 55-52. After the first two free throws were good, the final one rattled out. The Cougars came up with the rebound to secure the win.

Courtney Mickens led the team with 25 points. Fellow senior Chris Harris added 11.

“It was as exciting as it gets,” Kozy said. “We played them tough at their place earlier in the season, and we were looking forward to this game. They outscored us 25-24, in the fourth quarter, but we got it done at the free-throw line. Courtney asserted himself throughout the game. If he wasn't scoring, he was able to get someone else the ball with a nice pass. Chris played solid. We have asked him to play point guard for us, and we rely on him being a scorer.”

Sitting at 9-10 overall and 4-4 in Section 2-3A, the Cougars are set for the postseason. Even if Brentwood and Carlynton both finish with 4-6 records in fourth place, the Cougars swept the Spartans this season and hold the tiebreaker. Carlynton won 38-21 at home Jan. 3 and topped Brentwood, 30-28, on the road Jan. 24.

The Cougars' success this season can be partly credited to their tough defense. Carlynton has given up just 51.7 points per game — behind only Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (41.1) in section play and one of the lowest averages in Class 3A.

“Our boys play well together as a group,” Kozy said. “We have used different strategies this season. We have done well playing man, and we stay where we are supposed to in the zone. Our success on defense can be credited to being more team-oriented.”

The offense has been looking for a spark, averaging 51.2 points. But over the last seven games, the team has scored less than 50 just once.

“We have been shooting the ball well lately,” Kozy said. “There have been games where we struggled, so we studied the film and as a staff talk about if we shot the ball well or not on possessions.”

With only a few games left in the regular season, Kozy's focus is on playing and feeling well. The end of this season will be more relaxed this year compared to last — the Cougars missed the playoffs by one game and dropped nine of their final 11 games.

“We're not in desperation mode,” Kozy said. “We are going to take every game for what it is and play the best we can. It is the end of the season, and the team can be tired. Our strategy will be to have some shorter practices and make sure our kids are healthy and ready to go.”

