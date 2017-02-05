Young Shaler girls basketball team uses season to grow

Even with all the missed opportunities, the Shaler girls basketball team had one final shot at earning a playoff spot Monday night. Whether the Titans upset No. 2 state-ranked Pine-Richland to make the playoffs or not, Shaler's underclassmen learned a lesson.

When it comes to Section 1-6A, every possession matters. The Titans had to beat the Rams to make the playoffs after dropping contests to North Hills, 32-21, and Seneca Valley, 39-35.

“I think what they are learning is it's a fine line between winning and losing,” Shaler coach Cornelious Nesbit said. “It's a play here and a play there that determines whether you win by three or one or lose by three of one.”

Results of the game against Pine-Richland were too late for this edition. Shaler (10-9, 2-7) also dropped a contest to Butler, 40-36, earlier in the season.

“Coach always talks about how we shouldn't get ourselves in that position,” Titans senior guard Rylee Donovan said. “We should come out with a strong start and not deal with that in the end. In the last couple games we made mistakes at the end of the game that led to losses that could have led us into the playoffs.”

Donovan leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points. Shaler had to make major changes to its offense early in the season after senior forward Alliyah Duritza tore her ACL in the second game of the season.

“When you lose a player like that, I thought she could have been the best post player in the section, it's hard to replace that” Nesbit said. “There were so many things she could do, and she could facilitate offensive sets. We have a lot of young kids at the forward position who weren't ready and needed another year.”

Donovan wanted to help get the younger class ready.

“There's some freshmen that are getting a lot of playing time,” Donovan said. “Throughout the season we showed them on the court and talked to them about what it takes to get varsity minutes. Even some of the juniors had to step up and get a lot of time. I think through the years, they've watched upperclassmen and were able to step up and play.”

To help fill the void, Shaler increased its outside shooting. The Titans have shot 30 percent (104 of 350) from beyond the 3-point line.

Donovan leads the team with 36 makes, followed by freshman Emily Cavacini (25) and junior Meg Lydon (19).

“I think our biggest improvement has been our 3-point shot,” Nesbit said.

