Gateway proves it belongs in WPIAL girls basketball playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway girls basketball coach Curtis Williams set the expectation: To improve the Gators needed to become more cohesive as team.

Such a challenge resonated with Gators junior guard Loren Minor, a transfer who played her first two seasons at Serra Catholic. She needed time to settle in with new teammates.

What Minor brought was renewed energy.

“I definitely felt I had to prove to myself, coming into a new program with people that have been here,” Minor said. “I wanted to show I deserved a spot on this team.”

Utilizing that determination, Minor has been one of two first-year Gateway players who has helped the Gators qualify for the postseason. Freshman Cierra Christian also has been a key contributor.

The Gators, who are 14-6 overall and 5-4 in Section 2-5A, clinched a playoff spot with a fourth-place finish in section play. Gateway went 2-1 last week, beating Woodland Hills (60-27) and Greensburg Salem (50-31) and lost to Oakland Catholic (31-26).

Bringing an energetic approach has helped Minor fit in and drive the Gators' success. Minor loves playing defense.

Gateway has limited its opponents to 34.9 points per game.

“Loren transferred energy and passion into the team,” Williams said. “She definitely changed the way we defend on the perimeter.”

Minor has tried to utilize her style to create energy and showcase leadership.

“I think the stronger part of my game is my defense,” Minor said. “I got all out on defense and keep the practices as focused as possible.

Christian leads Gateway with 12 points per game.

“Cierra brings the ability to score the basketball,” Williams said. “She's still learning how to play at the varsity level, but she brings a lot to the table on offense.”

With Minor and Christian contributing, Williams' biggest challenge was getting his rotation of nine or 10 players to mesh. He's kept preaching different messages throughout the season to help bring everyone together.

“We needed to learn how teammates get accustom to each other,” Williams said. “If we learn how to be great teammates, the basketball will take care of itself.”

Minor took about three games before she felt like she had settled in.

She feels she has proven things to her teammates.

Now, Minor would like to help the Gators showcase their togetherness to the rest of the WPIAL.

“We do a lot of team bonding,” Minor said. “If we have problems, we air them out with each other. (Williams) keeps us together for the most part, he's kind of like the rock of the team.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.