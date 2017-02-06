Norwin boys unable to overcome injuries, close losses

Norwin thought it would be the momentum boost it needed in Section 3-6A play.

However, the Knights weren't able to capitalize on their 42-40 win at Plum on Jan 13. The team dropped close games to Hempfield (37-36) and Penn-Trafford (55-53) afterward and never recovered. Norwin (7-13, 4-10) lost its next five games as well and fell out of WPIAL Class 6A playoff contention.

“We thought that was the turning point in the season. We went to Plum and got a good victory on the road. Then, we had back-to-back home games with Hempfield and Penn-Trafford,” Norwin coach Lynn Washowich said. “Hempfield was 3-8 coming in, but we knew it'd be a competitive game. We had beaten Penn-Trafford fairly soundly on the road. Losing those two games just really hurt. The section is just so tough, but it is what it is.”

Norwin started the year 6-3. But injuries raided the team's depth. Forwards Remington Lojas, Dan Stoner and Gage Luptak were all lost for the season. That left senior Nick Vieceli as the team's only experienced forward.

“We started the season with four forwards and are down to one,” Washowich said. “We've had to play a lot of young kids so far this year.”

The team's inexperience showed once section play rolled around. The opponents didn't exactly make things easy, either.

“The move to this section was tough for us in terms of the quality of teams we have to play. I looked at the rankings and we had the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams in Class 6A in our section, but everyone has to deal with it,” Washowich said. “It's never fun to lose. We have to learn what we have to do to beat these teams.

“One thing we learned this year is that, sometimes in the past, we could maybe get a couple wins when we were not at our best or when we freelanced a bit. In this section, you're not able to do that,” he continued. “Moving forward, you just have to run the offense. Against these teams, you just cannot freelance and be careless with the basketball. In the offseason and coming into next season there will be a very high premium placed on being where we're supposed to be and putting the ball in the positions where we're supposed to go. If it's not, we need to come out and find someone else who will be in the correct position. It's not doing it to be negative. It's just something we need to do to win these games.”

The Knights' inconsistency cost the team throughout the campaign, most recently in a 53-40 loss at Fox Chapel.

“Going up against a 17-1 team and it was a one-point game with two minutes to go in the third quarter,” Washowich said. “We're losing games in two-minute stretches, and that was one of them. We go into stretches where we lose control, get a little frantic and out of position and take some shots that maybe aren't the best. You turn around and it's a 12-point game all of a sudden. We are just getting caught in games where teams capitalize on that and go on long runs. Against teams of this caliber, it's really hard to come back from that.”

While the squad has played a number of younger players, like sophomore starters Gianni Rizzo and Jake Williams and juniors Josh Ratesic and Luptak, it will miss its six seniors, including leading scorers Anthony DelleFemine and Vieceli.

“Our biggest hurdle to overcome is losing 75 percent of our scoring. Anthony and Nick dominate our scoring,” Washowich said. “We do have a number of guys coming back who will have varsity experience. We'll have a lot of competition next year for positions and playing time.

“We're practicing hard. We're certainly not giving up. We have some games left, and I know I don't want to lose them and I know they don't want to lose them. They are good kids. They work hard. We're just trying to get them to be a little more diligent and patient and to cut a little harder and screen a little harder. They are working and giving us the effort. They want to win games and are giving me everything they have. That's all you can ask.”

