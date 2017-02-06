Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Penn-Trafford girls earn spot in WPIAL playoffs

Alec Italiano | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford huddles up during a timeout against Greensburg Central Catholic in the third quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Wisniewski (33) reacts to a shot against Greensburg Central Catholic in the third quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Wisniewski (33) challenges the shot of Greensburg Central Catholic’s Maddy Coddington (15) in the second quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill
Penn-Trafford’s Athena Biondi (5) grabs a rebound against Greensburg Central Catholic in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Wisniewski (33) grabs a rebound against Greensburg Central Catholic in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.

Penn-Trafford's girls basketball team, despite an overtime loss to Fox Chapel on Friday, overcame a tough Section 2 schedule to qualify for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

In a section that includes Penn Hills, Norwin, Hempfield and Latrobe, the road to postseason play became much more challenging, according to coach John Giannikas.

“It's really night and day,” Giannikas said. “There is not a section night you have off. In the past three years, there were some younger teams rebuilding in our section that you knew there was a pretty good shot of winning going into the game. But now, every game, every quarter, is a battle, and you really can't enjoy the win more than that night. And you really can't think about the loss either because you'll have a tough one the next day.”

The Warriors (10-9, 3-6) only have two seniors on the roster, giving them the appearance of a young and inexperienced team. But because of injuries last season, many of the current juniors played plenty of minutes. That experience has shown this season as the team could finish as high as third in the section.

“We've been playing really good defense,” Giannikas said. “We take care of the basketball for the most part very well. Our guards really help us with that. We give ourselves pretty good shots every time down the floor, and just like most teams this time of year, we just need to get better at finishing our looks — especially at crucial times of the game.”

Helping out the team this year are players with some size. Sophomore Stephanie O'Donnell and senior Taylor Wisniewski are listed at 6-foot, which allows Giannikas options on offense and defense.

“Certain games we try to utilize the size we have, other games you try to use the guard play that we have,” Giannikas said. “Taylor really does a good job to help protect the paint on defense. She is a really good security blanket for our guards because if they get beat, they know they have Taylor back there to really help them out.”

Most of the reliable guard play comes from junior Mackenzie Aunkst, who leads the team with 9.6 points per game.

According to Giannikas, she is “probably pound-for-pound the toughest kid in this school district to be quite honest with you. Guy or girl, there is probably no one tougher.

“The kid just doesn't turn the ball over, and she gives us an opportunity every time down the floor with her ball skills, her speed, and gets us the looks we want for herself and the rest of the team,” Giannikas said.

With only two games left in the regular season, the playoffs are right around the corner, and Giannikas is impressed with the team's effort regardless of how things shake out.

“The kids have been giving 110 percent,” Giannikas said. “We just need to bring it every night, which they do. So we gotta finish strong going into the playoffs and go in with some confidence because once playoffs start, it is anybody's game.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

