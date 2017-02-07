Now healthy, Panthers come together to earn playoff berth

Franklin Regional's boys basketball team just wanted to give itself a chance to reach the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

The Panthers did that down the stretch. A 49-36 win over Kiski Area on Jan. 31 was critical. Not only did it avenge an earlier 72-66 loss to the Cavaliers, but it kept the team afloat in the playoff race.

“It was a game that we feel we wanted to make sure we got. W want to control our destiny late in the season,” Panthers coach Brad Midgley said. “We got some guys healthy and back and are lucky enough to find some chemistry and jell out there enough to get a win.

“It was probably the most complete game we've played in a long time. We thought, offensively, we got the shots we needed to get. They just weren't falling early. Once we got into the flow of the game, the shots started to fall and we started to chip away.”

Franklin Regional posted a 26-21 halftime lead in that game. The hosts owned a 38-30 edge after three quarters and held on for the crucial victory. Simon Behr led the Panthers with 17 points.

“It's been crazy to watch this section throughout the year,” Behr said. “We've had some key injuries throughout the year, but we've been battling through it and that was a big win for us. We have to keep it up.”

The team was limited in the first loss at Kiski.

“It's been a bit of a revolving door throughout the entire year, as far as our lineup goes. Hunter Stonecheck was out the last time played them. David Baker was hurt, and Simon Behr was hurt, too, but played half of the game,” Midgley said.

The Panthers hope they are over the injury bug.

“It was one of those things where we always had a coupe injuries here and there. We didn't expect it to last this long,” Midgley said. “Fortunately, we were deep enough to scratch and claw and get some wins. We're glad to have the full group back to see what our potential can be.”

The team capped the week with a 56-52 win over Armstrong, which locked up a playoff berth in a wild Section 3 field.

“With only six teams in the section, everyone is hovering around each other for most of the year,” Midgley said. “It's exciting for most people to watch. We wish the section wasn't so hard, but it's fun to look back at the battles and having each game meaning so much.”

The stakes got higher for Franklin Regional as it got closer to the end of section play. That'll continue in the postseason.

“It's pretty awesome to go out every night and know that every game means something. It's pretty different, but it's cool,” Behr said. “I don't know if we have momentum, but there's definitely been a different atmosphere since we beat Kiski. There's a better attitude, overall, of how we approach every game.”

Senior Zane Flynn and junior Nate Leopold join seniors Baker and Behr and junior Stonecheck in the starting lineup. Seniors Tyler Giles, Tyler Watson and Adam Grajewski and juniors Aidan Fisch and Aidan Sadoski are the top reserves.

“We're very comfortable with any of them out there. Certain nights, some will get more time than others. Our depth is a nice luxury to have,” Midgley said. “Those guys know when we have all 10 guys available, they'll go hard for however much time they see. Practices have been pretty competitive, too.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.