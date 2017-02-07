Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Now healthy, Panthers come together to earn playoff berth

Joe Sager | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional’s Tyler Giles (10) puts up a shot against Armstrong in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional’s Hunter Stonecheck (33) throws the ball off of Armstrong’s Mike Kunst (23) falling out of bounds in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Armstrong’s Dawson Porter (10) and Franklin Regional’s Tyler Giles (10) battle for a rebound in the third quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Armstrong’s Isaiah Price (21) is fouled putting up a shot against Franklin Regional in the third quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Simon Behr scoes past Kiski Area's Connor Martin during their game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold steals the ball from Kiski Area's Delino Franklin during their game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Murrysville.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Franklin Regional's boys basketball team just wanted to give itself a chance to reach the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

The Panthers did that down the stretch. A 49-36 win over Kiski Area on Jan. 31 was critical. Not only did it avenge an earlier 72-66 loss to the Cavaliers, but it kept the team afloat in the playoff race.

“It was a game that we feel we wanted to make sure we got. W want to control our destiny late in the season,” Panthers coach Brad Midgley said. “We got some guys healthy and back and are lucky enough to find some chemistry and jell out there enough to get a win.

“It was probably the most complete game we've played in a long time. We thought, offensively, we got the shots we needed to get. They just weren't falling early. Once we got into the flow of the game, the shots started to fall and we started to chip away.”

Franklin Regional posted a 26-21 halftime lead in that game. The hosts owned a 38-30 edge after three quarters and held on for the crucial victory. Simon Behr led the Panthers with 17 points.

“It's been crazy to watch this section throughout the year,” Behr said. “We've had some key injuries throughout the year, but we've been battling through it and that was a big win for us. We have to keep it up.”

The team was limited in the first loss at Kiski.

“It's been a bit of a revolving door throughout the entire year, as far as our lineup goes. Hunter Stonecheck was out the last time played them. David Baker was hurt, and Simon Behr was hurt, too, but played half of the game,” Midgley said.

The Panthers hope they are over the injury bug.

“It was one of those things where we always had a coupe injuries here and there. We didn't expect it to last this long,” Midgley said. “Fortunately, we were deep enough to scratch and claw and get some wins. We're glad to have the full group back to see what our potential can be.”

The team capped the week with a 56-52 win over Armstrong, which locked up a playoff berth in a wild Section 3 field.

“With only six teams in the section, everyone is hovering around each other for most of the year,” Midgley said. “It's exciting for most people to watch. We wish the section wasn't so hard, but it's fun to look back at the battles and having each game meaning so much.”

The stakes got higher for Franklin Regional as it got closer to the end of section play. That'll continue in the postseason.

“It's pretty awesome to go out every night and know that every game means something. It's pretty different, but it's cool,” Behr said. “I don't know if we have momentum, but there's definitely been a different atmosphere since we beat Kiski. There's a better attitude, overall, of how we approach every game.”

Senior Zane Flynn and junior Nate Leopold join seniors Baker and Behr and junior Stonecheck in the starting lineup. Seniors Tyler Giles, Tyler Watson and Adam Grajewski and juniors Aidan Fisch and Aidan Sadoski are the top reserves.

“We're very comfortable with any of them out there. Certain nights, some will get more time than others. Our depth is a nice luxury to have,” Midgley said. “Those guys know when we have all 10 guys available, they'll go hard for however much time they see. Practices have been pretty competitive, too.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.