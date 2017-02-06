Plum girls remain in playoff hunt

It's been a season of streaks for Plum girls basketball.

After starting 1-5, the Mustangs had a stretch where they went 5-1 and followed with another 1-5 run. With a handful of games remaining, Plum hopes to finish strong and earn a playoff berth.

The Mustangs (8-11, 4-6) entered the week a half-game behind Indiana, which they defeated 49-35 on Friday, for the final playoff berth in Section 4-5A.

In the most recent run of games, Plum suffered some tough, close losses. They lost at Indiana by two points, had a three-point defeat against Armstrong, fell by 10 to Class 5A No. 1 Hampton and led at halftime against Mars, but lost by seven. Plum scored a victory over Kiski Area during the stretch.

The narrow defeats have been trying, but Mustangs coach Lindsy Muchnock has seen growth in her team from where they started the season.

“The girls want it. You can see it every day,” said Muchnock, who is in her first season at Plum. “Sometimes, it's tough when you lose close games, but the girls truly want it. When you get into January you hit that block in the road and you start feeling tired, but there's no quit in these girls. When I first met them, I told them to give me everything they had every day, and I'd do the same in return. That's what they do. Nobody likes to lose. We're competitors, but they give everything they have, and that's all I can ask.”

Against Mars, senior Maria Lawhorne scored 20 or Plum's 24 points in the first half to help the Mustangs take the lead before Mars rallied for a win. The first half scoring outburst is something Lawhorne said sticks out as a major highlight in her career.

“It was honestly a great feeling. You feel like you're unstoppable,” Lawhorne said. “It's just one after another and you get energy. It was really happy to have that, especially against Mars. I didn't even realize it until halftime. I was just going and going, and I didn't even think of looking up at the scoreboard. It just happened that it added up that I scored 20 at halftime. I wasn't even paying attention to it.”

Lawhorne is a part of a senior quartet with Rayna Donatelli, Liz Adamczyk and Madison Cubarney. Muchnock enjoys the unique skill set that each one brings to the table.

“Maria brings scoring and Rayna does a great job running the point,” Muchnock said. “Liz is outstanding on the boards. She's always getting rebounds. Madison has a high basketball IQ. She's always talking and trying to get the girls going. They all bring something special that we're going to miss next year.”

While Muchnock has seen growth in her team from the beginning of the season, she's also seen growth in herself as a first-time head coach. The lessons learned for this year could prove beneficial going forward with a young team returning. Plum has only one junior on the roster and three sophomores and freshman.

“I've learned that it truly is a marathon not a sprint,” Muchnock said. “You lose a game here and there and you think you're in trouble, but you're really not. That's the biggest thing I learned. I've also learned the girls better during the year. They all have different personalities and as a coach you have to find what keeps them motivated individually to perform the best that they can.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.