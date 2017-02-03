Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

No. 3 Penn Hills hold off rally from Hempfield girls
Paul Schofield | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Hempfield's Allison Podkul and Penn Hills' Adia Brisker reach for a loose ball during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Sarah Golden looks to dribble past Penn Hills' Desiree Oliver during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Michelle Burns takes the court for the game against Penn Hills at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Shauna Armstrong battles Penn Hills' Desiree Oliver for a rebound during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Michelle Burns shoots a three pointer over a Penn Hills defender during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Allison Podkul is fouled by Penn Hills' Ionie Banner during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield head coach Aaron Epps talks with his team during a timeout against Penn Hills in their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane battles Penn Hills' Desiree Oliver for a loose ball during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane battles Penn Hills' Ionie Banner fora loose ball during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane battles Penn Hills' Desiree Oliver for a loose ball during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Michelle Burns battles Penn Hills' Tayonna Robertson for a loose ball during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Michelle Burns dribbles past Penn Hills' Tayonna Robertson #23 during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.
Hempfield's Allison Podkul drives past Penn Hills' Tayonna Robertson during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017.

Penn Hills girls basketball coach Rob Cash had an uneasy feeling during the fourth quarter of Friday's Section 2-6A game at Hempfield.

His team wasn't making foul shots, and he was watching Hempfield close the deficit.

He told one of his assistants, “we're going to fool around and lose this game.”

Hempfield pulled to within three points with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left, but the Spartans took a wild 3-pointer and then turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions as No. 3-ranked Penn Hills escaped with a 51-43 victory.

Penn Hills (17-2, 8-0) clinched the section title, while Hempfield (12-5, 4-4), thanks Fox Chapel's win against Penn-Trafford, secured third place.

“I was pleased with our effort,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “When you play a team with that much talent, you try to slow them down and muck it up.

“I felt we did that, and we fought back. We had an opportunity to tie the score, but the shot selection and turnovers prevented that.”

Hempfield turned the ball over 21 times.

Penn Hills struggled at times to get a flow offensively. It was able to take control of the game when senior Ionie Banner (13 points) knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

The Indians led 42-29 early in the fourth quarter. But Hempfield got 3-pointers from Michelle Burns (14 points) and Sarah Golden to ignite a comeback.

Penn Hills helped Hempfield's cause by going only 11 of 22 from the foul line.

Allison Podkul, who finished with a game-high 21 points for the Spartans, scored eight in the final quarter.

“We're not that bad of a free throw shooting team,” Cash said. “It was just one of those games. I felt we played well at times defensively. To hold Burns down was big.”

Burns didn't score her first point of the game until the 1:59 mark of the second quarter.

“You can't turn the ball over 21 times and expect to win,” Epps said.

The score was tied at 9 after one quarter before Penn Hills, behind six points from 6-foot sophomore Tayonna Robertson, opened up a 24-19 lead at halftime. Robertson finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Penn Hills led 36-26 after three quarters as Banner heated up.

“We knew Hempfield won't go quietly,” Cash said. “We just have stay focused for 32 minutes. We didn't do that and that's disappointing.”

Hempfield plays at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

