Basketball

Franklin Regional boys avenge loss to Armstrong, clinch playoff berth
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional’s Aidan Sadoski (12) has a shot blocked by Armstrong’s Nate Baillie (24) and Dawson Porter (10) in the fourth quarter on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional’s Nate Leopold (30) makes a 3-point basket against Armstrong in the fourth quarter on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Armstrong’s Mike Kunst (23) is fouled putting up a shot against Franklin Regional in the third quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley reacts to a foul call against his team against Armstrong in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional’s Tyler Watson (5) is fouled on a fast break against Armstrong in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional’s Tyler Giles (10) puts up a shot against Armstrong in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Armstrong’s Nate Baillie (24) battles with Franklin Regional’s Tyler Giles (10) for a loose ball in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional’s Hunter Stonecheck (33) throws the ball off of Armstrong’s Mike Kunst (23) falling out of bounds in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Armstrong’s Mike Kunst (23) puts up a shot against Franklin Regional in the second quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional’s Nate Leopold (30) celebrates a 3-pointer against Armstrong in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Armstrong’s Dawson Porter (10) and Franklin Regional’s Tyler Giles (10) battle for a rebound in the third quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Armstrong’s Nate Baillie (24) reaches for a rebound against Franklin Regional in the second quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional’s Tyler Giles (10) shoots a 3-pointer against Armstrong in the second quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Armstrong’s Dawson Porter (10) draws a foul putting up a shot against Franklin Regional in the third quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Armstrong’s Isaiah Price (21) is fouled putting up a shot against Franklin Regional in the third quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Armstrong’s Isaiah Price (21) controls the ball against Franklin Regional in the second quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley talks to his team during a timeout against Armstrong in the second quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Franklin Regional’s David Baker (11) grabs a rebound against Armstrong in the third quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.

Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold ran down the basketball as it headed out of bounds in the third quarter on Friday night.

He hurdled the Armstrong bench and saved the ball, then looked up as teammate Aidan Sadoski scored on the other end.

“Did I save it?” he asked the referee.

Sure did. And he helped save the Panthers' season.

Leopold scored a team-high 11 points, including two of the Panthers' eight 3-pointers, as Franklin Regional clinched a playoff spot with a 56-52 win over Armstrong in a Section 3-5A game in Murrysville.

“I didn't even know I saved (the ball),” Leopold said. “We knew tonight was win or go home. This means a lot for us. We had a lot of adversity in football, too, and had to overcome it.”

Because of injuries and absences, the Panthers (10-9, 5-4) played with a full team for just the third time this season and it showed. The win was a grand improvement over a 65-44 loss at Armstrong earlier in the season.

“We were missing some guys when we played them up there,” Panthers coach Brad Midgley said. “We didn't shoot well. We were 3 for 21 from 3 and only had five points in the third quarter. Our defense won us this game tonight.”

Forward Simon Behr was a big factor after missing the last game against the River Hawks (10-9, 4-5), especially on the boards. He had nine points and nine rebounds and helped the Panthers against Armstrong's patented half-court sets.

“When you don't play well and get down in the second half against a team like that, you're in trouble against their zone,” Midgley said. “We were much better tonight. We talked about controlling our own destiny. We made sure we protected at home. We made sure we beared down and earned it.”

Armstrong led the entire second and third quarters, building a nine-point lead (25-16) after an 11-0 run. But that was before Franklin Regional's Tyler Giles and Aidan Fisch connected for 3s, and Hunter Stonecheck hit from deep at the buzzer, to close the gap to 29-27 at the half.

Giles hit another 3 at the end of the third to tie it 39-all. Sadoski's layup off Leopold's save gave the Panthers a 44-41 lead, which they extended to 49-43 after a Behr putback off a missed free throw, and a 3 from Leopold.

Free throws helped the Panthers up the lead to 54-48, but Mikey Kunst made two quick hoops late for Armstrong to cut it to 55-52.

Armstrong, a deliberate team, seemed rushed down the stretch.

“That was so uncharacteristic of ourselves,” River Hawks coach Greg Hutcherson said. “We took three bad shots (late), and I have no clue why. We're usually a smart, disciplined team.

“We knew they could only beat us if they shot it well at home. We got them to play our style, but we couldn't get it done.”

Bruising 6-foot-4 forward Nate Baillie, who made for a nice matchup against Behr, led all scorers with 12 points. Kunst, Dawson Porter and Joe McCanna each had nine, McCanna's all on 3s.

Stonecheck scored nine for the Panthers.

Armstrong still can make the playoffs but will likely need to beat Kiski Area, Hutcherson's alma mater, on Tuesday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

