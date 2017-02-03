Westmoreland high school roundup: Southmoreland victorious on the road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was probably the longest drive they have made for a section boys basketball game, but it was well worth it for members of the Southmoreland boys basketball team.

The No. 4-ranked Scotties traveled to South Side Beaver on Friday night and earned an 81-62 victory to move to 16-4 overall and 9-2 in Section 4-3A, good enough for second place.

Tanner Schwartz scored 24 points, and Tommy Pisula and Brandon Stone each had 20 for the Scotties.

Penn Hills 73, Hempfield 47 — Penn Hills scored the first 12 points of the game, and then gradually pulled away for an easy Section 3-6A victory.

Sherron Schifino scored 23 points, making five 3-pointers, and Chavar Williamson chipped in with 13 points and Daivon Stephens 10.

The Indians (17-2, 11-1) led 37-26 at halftime.

Braden Brose led Hempfield with 17 points and Zak Mesich added 12 on four 3-pointers.

Hempfield (7-13, 4-8) had 14 field goals, eight from beyond the 3-point line.

Fox Chapel 74, Penn-Trafford 55 — No. 2 Fox Chapel (18-1, 11-1) trailed by one at halftime but used a 28-17 run in the third quarter to take control of a Section 3-6A game. Michael Snowball scored 21 points and Carson Cohen had 20 for Fox Chapel.

Sean Kelly had 11 points and Chris Abreu scored 10 for the Warriors (5-14, 1-11).

Latrobe 58, Plum 45 — Austin Butler scored 24 points, and Reed Fenton added 18 to help No. 4 Latrobe (16-3, 10-2) earn a Section 3-6A victory.

Lamar Whiting had 15 points to pace Plum (8-10, 3-9).

Valley 66, Derry 45 — Valley (10-9, 7-4) raced out a 40-17 lead at halftime on its way to a Section 1-4A win. Dru Stokes had 17 points to lead the Vikings and Nijal Rodgers added 14 points. Conner Watt led Derry (6-12, 3-7) with 17 points.

Freeport 61, Mt. Pleasant 53 — Freeport (14-6, 9-1) used a 17-5 run in the third quarter to erase a 30-20 halftime deficit and secure a Section 1-4A win. Evan Schaffhauser had 14 points for Freeport. Brandon McCormick scored 13 points, Jason Beranek had 12 and Keith Kalp 11 for the Vikings (4-16, 3-7).

Jeannette 71, Serra Catholic 58 — Mike Pompei had 29 points, including six 3-point field goals, as No. 5 Jeannette (10-9, 8-2) earned a Section 1-2A win. The Jayhawks opened the game with a 24-8 advantage.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel 52, Penn-Trafford 48 (OT) — Bella Long scored 15 points and Rachel Casper had 10 but Penn-Trafford (10-9, 3-6) lost to Fox Chapel (8-11, 2-7) in overtime of a Section 2-6A game. The Foxes had a 9-5 edge in overtime.

Latrobe 78, Derry 47 — Laura Graytok tallied 31 points as Latrobe (6-13) earned a nonsection win over neighborhood rival Derry (6-13). Lauren Felix scored 13 for the Trojans.

Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 47 — Olivia Miller had 30 points, 19 rebounds and five steals as Ligonier Valley (7-14, 5-8) won in the District 6 Heritage Conference.

On Thursday, Miller had 30 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists as Ligonier Valley girls basketball earned a 51-17 win over United in a District 6 Heritage Conference game.

College wrestling

Derry graduate Jimmy Gulibon defeated Latrobe grad Luke Pletcher, 5-3, at 141 pounds to help Penn State earn a 32-12 victory over Ohio State in a Big 10 match Friday night. Pletcher led 2-1 late in the first period. Gulibon was a four-time PIAA champion, while Pletcher was a three-time state champ.