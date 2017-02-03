Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Southmoreland victorious on the road

Staff Reports | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Penn Hills' Chavar Williamson pulls down a rebound in front of Hempfield's Justin Sliwoski during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. Hempfield lost to Penn Hills 73-47.
Hempfield's Parker Lucas and Penn Hills' Brennon Hill chase a loose ball during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. Hempfield lost to Penn Hills 73-47.
Hempfield's Parker Lucas tries to get past Penn Hills' Chavar Williamson and Davion Stephens during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. Hempfield lost to Penn Hills 73-47.
Hempfield's Justin Wright shoots over Penn Hills' Chavar Williamson during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. Hempfield lost to Penn Hills 73-47.
Hempfield's Reed Hipps shoots a three pointer over Penn Hills' Chavar Williamson during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. Hempfield lost to Penn Hills 73-47.
Hempfield's Parker Lucas shoots over Penn Hills' Julian Bennett during their game at Hempfield High School's Spartan Field house on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. Hempfield lost to Penn Hills 73-47.

It was probably the longest drive they have made for a section boys basketball game, but it was well worth it for members of the Southmoreland boys basketball team.

The No. 4-ranked Scotties traveled to South Side Beaver on Friday night and earned an 81-62 victory to move to 16-4 overall and 9-2 in Section 4-3A, good enough for second place.

Tanner Schwartz scored 24 points, and Tommy Pisula and Brandon Stone each had 20 for the Scotties.

Penn Hills 73, Hempfield 47 — Penn Hills scored the first 12 points of the game, and then gradually pulled away for an easy Section 3-6A victory.

Sherron Schifino scored 23 points, making five 3-pointers, and Chavar Williamson chipped in with 13 points and Daivon Stephens 10.

The Indians (17-2, 11-1) led 37-26 at halftime.

Braden Brose led Hempfield with 17 points and Zak Mesich added 12 on four 3-pointers.

Hempfield (7-13, 4-8) had 14 field goals, eight from beyond the 3-point line.

Fox Chapel 74, Penn-Trafford 55 — No. 2 Fox Chapel (18-1, 11-1) trailed by one at halftime but used a 28-17 run in the third quarter to take control of a Section 3-6A game. Michael Snowball scored 21 points and Carson Cohen had 20 for Fox Chapel.

Sean Kelly had 11 points and Chris Abreu scored 10 for the Warriors (5-14, 1-11).

Latrobe 58, Plum 45 — Austin Butler scored 24 points, and Reed Fenton added 18 to help No. 4 Latrobe (16-3, 10-2) earn a Section 3-6A victory.

Lamar Whiting had 15 points to pace Plum (8-10, 3-9).

Valley 66, Derry 45 — Valley (10-9, 7-4) raced out a 40-17 lead at halftime on its way to a Section 1-4A win. Dru Stokes had 17 points to lead the Vikings and Nijal Rodgers added 14 points. Conner Watt led Derry (6-12, 3-7) with 17 points.

Freeport 61, Mt. Pleasant 53 — Freeport (14-6, 9-1) used a 17-5 run in the third quarter to erase a 30-20 halftime deficit and secure a Section 1-4A win. Evan Schaffhauser had 14 points for Freeport. Brandon McCormick scored 13 points, Jason Beranek had 12 and Keith Kalp 11 for the Vikings (4-16, 3-7).

Jeannette 71, Serra Catholic 58 — Mike Pompei had 29 points, including six 3-point field goals, as No. 5 Jeannette (10-9, 8-2) earned a Section 1-2A win. The Jayhawks opened the game with a 24-8 advantage.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel 52, Penn-Trafford 48 (OT) — Bella Long scored 15 points and Rachel Casper had 10 but Penn-Trafford (10-9, 3-6) lost to Fox Chapel (8-11, 2-7) in overtime of a Section 2-6A game. The Foxes had a 9-5 edge in overtime.

Latrobe 78, Derry 47 — Laura Graytok tallied 31 points as Latrobe (6-13) earned a nonsection win over neighborhood rival Derry (6-13). Lauren Felix scored 13 for the Trojans.

Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 47 — Olivia Miller had 30 points, 19 rebounds and five steals as Ligonier Valley (7-14, 5-8) won in the District 6 Heritage Conference.

On Thursday, Miller had 30 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists as Ligonier Valley girls basketball earned a 51-17 win over United in a District 6 Heritage Conference game.

College wrestling

Derry graduate Jimmy Gulibon defeated Latrobe grad Luke Pletcher, 5-3, at 141 pounds to help Penn State earn a 32-12 victory over Ohio State in a Big 10 match Friday night. Pletcher led 2-1 late in the first period. Gulibon was a four-time PIAA champion, while Pletcher was a three-time state champ.

