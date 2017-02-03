Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 3, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 11:33 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 50, North Allegheny 48

North Hills 68, Shaler 46

Seneca Valley 70, Pine-Richland 56

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 69, Connellsville 53

Mt. Lebanon 52, Baldwin 50

Upper St. Clair 70, Peters Township 52

Section 3

Fox Chapel 74, Penn-Trafford 55

Latrobe 58, Plum 45

Penn Hills 73, Hempfield 47

Woodland Hills 74, Norwin 46

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 79, West Mifflin 43

McKeesport 75, Ringgold 57

Trinity 61, Thomas Jefferson 52

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 69, Knoch 50

Mars 70, Moon 63

Montour 73, West Allegheny 35

Section 3

Franklin Regional 56, Armstrong 52

Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 40

Highlands 47, Kiski Area 37

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 61, Mt. Pleasant 53

Indiana 78, Yough 50

Valley 66, Derry 45

Section 2

Beaver Falls 65, Beaver 55

Blackhawk 52, Central Valley 49

New Castle 55, Ambridge 39

Quaker Valley 78, Hopewell 40

Section 3

Belle Vernon 57, McGuffey 53

Elizabeth Forward 70, Uniontown 61

Keystone Oaks 94, South Park 78

South Fayette 80, Waynesburg 41

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 58, Ellwood City 43

Lincoln Park 55, Riverside 46

New Brighton 71, Mohawk 51

Section 2

Avonworth 76, Brentwood 50

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 58, Carlynton 43

Seton-La Salle 67, Freedom 55

Section 3

East Allegheny 48, Apollo-Ridge 21

Shady Side Academy 69, Burrell 51

Steel Valley 63, South Allegheny 40

Section 4

Charleroi 63, Brownsville 57

Southmoreland 81, South Side Beaver 62

Washington 59, Burgettstown 43

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 71, Serra Catholic 58

Springdale 43, Leechburg 34

Summit Academy 82, Riverview 48

Section 2

Bentworth 72, Carmichaels 54

Chartiers-Houston 80, Frazier 53

Fort Cherry 88, Jefferson-Morgan 67

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 75, Sto-Rox 33

Laurel 73, Shenango 40

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 66, Neshannock 52

Sewickley Academy 72, Northgate 25

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 67, Western Beaver 37

Vincentian Academy 83, Union 66

Quigley Catholic at Holy Family Academy (n)

Section 2

Clairton 72, Avella 35

West Greene 72, Mapletown 11

Monessen 111, Geibel 36

Section 3

Imani Christian 65, Eden Christian 51

St. Joseph 69, Trinity Christian 51

Winchester Thurston 49, Propel Andrew Street 47

Nonsection

California 62, Beth-Center 38

Cornell 69, Beaver County Christian 43

Hampton 67, Butler 65

District 8

City League

Carrick 60, Perry Traditional Academy 55

Obama Academy 45, Allderdice 43

Westinghouse 65, Brashear 48

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Hoops for a Cure tournament at Sewickley Academy

East Allegheny vs. Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy vs. Vincentian Academy, 5 p.m.

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Montour, 1:30 p.m.; Monessen at Belle Vernon, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Cheswick Christian Academy, 7 p.m.; Valley at Westinghouse, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 52, Penn-Trafford 48 (OT)

Penn Hills 51, Hempfield 43

Class 5A

Section 2

McKeesport 68, Woodland Hills 31

Section 4

Plum 49, Indiana 35

Franklin Regional 47, Kiski Area 41

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 49, Riverside 47

Nonsection

Gateway 50, Greensburg Salem 31

Latrobe 78, Derry 47

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Portersville Christian 32, Aquinas Academy 27

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 47

West Shamokin 38, Marion Center 26

District 8

City League

Brashear 40, Westinghouse 35

Carrick 51, Perry Traditional Academy 29

Obama Academy at Allderdice (n)

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Hoops for a Cure tournament at Sewickley Academy

Obama Academy vs. East Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Vincentian Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Sewickley Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Altoona at Mt. Lebanon, 1 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, 1 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Washington, 1:30 p.m.; Geibel at Jeannette, 2:30 p.m.; Hampton at Baldwin, 1:30 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Latrobe, 12:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 12:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Kennedy Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Central Valley, 6 p.m.; Westinghouse at Valley, 11 a.m.

Hockey

Friday's result

Class AA

Plum 3, Moon 2

Wrestling

WPIAL

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 39, Mt. Lebanon 34

Greensburg Salem 54, Mt. Pleasant 15

WPIAL team tournament

Class AAA

Saturday's schedule

All matches at Penn Hills

Kiski Area (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (13-2), noon; North Allegheny (9-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (10-1), noon

*Championship and Consolation matches start at 2 p.m.

Class AA

Saturday's schedule

All matches at Chartiers-Houston

Burrell (10-5) vs. Derry (19-2), noon; Freedom (13-3) vs. South Fayette (18-2), noon

*Championship and Consolation matches start at 2 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

