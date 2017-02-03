High school scores, schedules for Feb. 3, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 50, North Allegheny 48
North Hills 68, Shaler 46
Seneca Valley 70, Pine-Richland 56
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 69, Connellsville 53
Mt. Lebanon 52, Baldwin 50
Upper St. Clair 70, Peters Township 52
Section 3
Fox Chapel 74, Penn-Trafford 55
Latrobe 58, Plum 45
Penn Hills 73, Hempfield 47
Woodland Hills 74, Norwin 46
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 79, West Mifflin 43
McKeesport 75, Ringgold 57
Trinity 61, Thomas Jefferson 52
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 69, Knoch 50
Mars 70, Moon 63
Montour 73, West Allegheny 35
Section 3
Franklin Regional 56, Armstrong 52
Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 40
Highlands 47, Kiski Area 37
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 61, Mt. Pleasant 53
Indiana 78, Yough 50
Valley 66, Derry 45
Section 2
Beaver Falls 65, Beaver 55
Blackhawk 52, Central Valley 49
New Castle 55, Ambridge 39
Quaker Valley 78, Hopewell 40
Section 3
Belle Vernon 57, McGuffey 53
Elizabeth Forward 70, Uniontown 61
Keystone Oaks 94, South Park 78
South Fayette 80, Waynesburg 41
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 58, Ellwood City 43
Lincoln Park 55, Riverside 46
New Brighton 71, Mohawk 51
Section 2
Avonworth 76, Brentwood 50
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 58, Carlynton 43
Seton-La Salle 67, Freedom 55
Section 3
East Allegheny 48, Apollo-Ridge 21
Shady Side Academy 69, Burrell 51
Steel Valley 63, South Allegheny 40
Section 4
Charleroi 63, Brownsville 57
Southmoreland 81, South Side Beaver 62
Washington 59, Burgettstown 43
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette 71, Serra Catholic 58
Springdale 43, Leechburg 34
Summit Academy 82, Riverview 48
Section 2
Bentworth 72, Carmichaels 54
Chartiers-Houston 80, Frazier 53
Fort Cherry 88, Jefferson-Morgan 67
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 75, Sto-Rox 33
Laurel 73, Shenango 40
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 66, Neshannock 52
Sewickley Academy 72, Northgate 25
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 67, Western Beaver 37
Vincentian Academy 83, Union 66
Quigley Catholic at Holy Family Academy (n)
Section 2
Clairton 72, Avella 35
West Greene 72, Mapletown 11
Monessen 111, Geibel 36
Section 3
Imani Christian 65, Eden Christian 51
St. Joseph 69, Trinity Christian 51
Winchester Thurston 49, Propel Andrew Street 47
Nonsection
California 62, Beth-Center 38
Cornell 69, Beaver County Christian 43
Hampton 67, Butler 65
District 8
City League
Carrick 60, Perry Traditional Academy 55
Obama Academy 45, Allderdice 43
Westinghouse 65, Brashear 48
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Hoops for a Cure tournament at Sewickley Academy
East Allegheny vs. Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy vs. Vincentian Academy, 5 p.m.
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 6:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Montour, 1:30 p.m.; Monessen at Belle Vernon, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Cheswick Christian Academy, 7 p.m.; Valley at Westinghouse, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 52, Penn-Trafford 48 (OT)
Penn Hills 51, Hempfield 43
Class 5A
Section 2
McKeesport 68, Woodland Hills 31
Section 4
Plum 49, Indiana 35
Franklin Regional 47, Kiski Area 41
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 49, Riverside 47
Nonsection
Gateway 50, Greensburg Salem 31
Latrobe 78, Derry 47
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Portersville Christian 32, Aquinas Academy 27
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 47
West Shamokin 38, Marion Center 26
District 8
City League
Brashear 40, Westinghouse 35
Carrick 51, Perry Traditional Academy 29
Obama Academy at Allderdice (n)
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Hoops for a Cure tournament at Sewickley Academy
Obama Academy vs. East Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Vincentian Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Sewickley Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Altoona at Mt. Lebanon, 1 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, 1 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Washington, 1:30 p.m.; Geibel at Jeannette, 2:30 p.m.; Hampton at Baldwin, 1:30 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Latrobe, 12:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 12:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Kennedy Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Central Valley, 6 p.m.; Westinghouse at Valley, 11 a.m.
Hockey
Friday's result
Class AA
Plum 3, Moon 2
Wrestling
WPIAL
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 39, Mt. Lebanon 34
Greensburg Salem 54, Mt. Pleasant 15
WPIAL team tournament
Class AAA
Saturday's schedule
All matches at Penn Hills
Kiski Area (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (13-2), noon; North Allegheny (9-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (10-1), noon
*Championship and Consolation matches start at 2 p.m.
Class AA
Saturday's schedule
All matches at Chartiers-Houston
Burrell (10-5) vs. Derry (19-2), noon; Freedom (13-3) vs. South Fayette (18-2), noon
*Championship and Consolation matches start at 2 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.