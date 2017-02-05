Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Alle-Kiski Valley high school basketball notebook: Leechburg girls ready for 2nd straight playoff spot
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 9:42 p.m.

Leechburg is getting used to this playoff thing.

After going a decade between WPIAL girls basketball postseason appearances, the Blue Devils clinched a berth for the second consecutive season this week.

Perhaps even more significantly, Leechburg (11-8, 8-4) moved into third place in Section 2-AA with Thursday's victory over Sto-Rox, which avenged an earlier blowout loss.

With a playoff spot secure, Leechburg turns to its final two section games this week against Springdale and Brentwood. The Blue Devils will look for their first postseason victory after falling in double overtime to Ellis School last season.

Make new ‘friends,' but keep the old

Although the PIAA's move from four classifications to six wiped out some long-time basketball rivalries, coaches believed replacement ones would develop in their new sections.

That appears to be happening with Highlands and Kiski Area in boys Section 3-5A.

Friday's game between the Golden Rams and Cavaliers got chippy early, with 12 fouls in the first quarter — eight on Kiski Area — including a double technical.

It became a physical defensive contest, with Highlands coming away with a 47-37 victory after holding the Cavaliers to two field goals in the fourth quarter. Kiski Area beat Highlands, 66-59, earlier this season. Each team won on its opponent's home floor.

The Alle-Kiski Valley schools' last regular-season meeting before this season came in 2008, but the two play each other frequently in the summer.

“We've been going at each other the past couple summers, most definitely,” Highlands senior Brayden Thimons said. “Finally being able to play them in a regular game is huge for us.”

Rest easy

The odd number of teams in boys Section 1-4A gave Deer Lakes a night off Friday, but the Lancers still had something to celebrate.

With Freeport's win over Mt. Pleasant and Valley's over Derry, Deer Lakes (10-8, 5-5) clinched a WPIAL playoff berth, the school's first since 2013.

The Lancers, winners of four straight games, can show their “gratitude” to Valley and Freeport this week. They play the Vikings and Yellowjackets in their final two section games.

That's more like it

St. Joseph's boys and girls basketball teams saw multiseason playoff streaks end in 2016, but both will return this month.

The Spartans boys clinched with their victory over Trinity Christian on Friday, joining the girls, who clinched in January.

The boys' 13-year streak was snapped last season, and the girls' six-year run ended.

Double team

A few local schools likely will have representation in both the WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs later this month.

In addition to St. Joseph, the boys and girls teams from Freeport already clinched their spots. Burrell, Deer Lakes, Highlands and Leechburg remain alive for double duty: The boys teams from Burrell, Deer Lakes and Highlands are already in with the girls still fighting for a spot, and the Leechburg girls are in with the boys still alive.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

