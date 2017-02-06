Burrell girls basketball team tops Freeport, clinches playoff spot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Burrell girls basketball team controlled its own destiny for a WPIAL playoff spot as it hosted Freeport on Monday.

The Bucs simply needed to beat the Yellowjackets. No other help was necessary.

Eliza Oswalt poured in a game-best 24, and Kaylen Sharrow added 14 to lead Burrell to a convincing 56-28 win. Coach Meghan Ziemianski said the triumph was one of the best games of the season as far as the starting five playing well as a team.

“Everyone stepped up,” she said.

“We went to Freeport earlier in the season and didn't play well, so there was that bad taste in their mouths. They were really ready to get this win.”

Burrell improved to 6-5 in Section 1-AAAA with a game at Valley on Thursday to close out the section slate. The Bucs, who made the WPIAL Class AA semifinals in 2014 and the PIAA quarterfinals last year, will play in the postseason for the sixth straight season.

They returned to the court for the first time since their close 52-51 loss at Deer Lakes on Jan. 30.

“The last week, we worked so hard going over our plays many times,” said Oswalt, who was honored with Brooke Smith and Nicole Kristof in a senior-night ceremony before the game.

“We knew we needed this game. It was a great feeling to play so well together. If we continue to play like that in the playoffs, we can give teams a run for their money. We have that playoff experience.”

The teams played a back-and-forth game in the first quarter and for the first six minutes of the second. The Yellowjackets led 12-11 after the first eight minutes and maintained that advantage until Burrell started to seize control late in the half.

The Bucs used a 7-0 run over the final 2 minutes, 24 seconds of the second quarter to take a 25-19 lead at the break.

The momentum carried over to the second half. A 13-2 run to open the third enabled the Bucs to seize full control.

“We just told the girls at halftime to keep it up because we've let the lead go a couple of times in the third,” Ziemianski said.

Smith finished with nine points, but she was solid on the boards with eight rebounds.

“It was great to celebrate senior night with a win like this and everybody contributing,” Smith said. “We wish Nicole was able to play, but she's done everything she can to help us while she's been out.”

In addition to strong efforts from Oswalt, Smith and Sharrow, Brittany Dunn hit a key 3-pointer in the second quarter and added six rebounds. Grace Omecinski chipped in six points in the victory.

Deer Lakes also won Monday as it rolled past Valley, 63-13, to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot. Highlands outlasted Knoch, 69-63, in triple overtime Monday, but the Rams were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Knights also were eliminated.

Freeport, which came into Monday's game locked into second place in the section, concluded its section slate at 8-4.

Freshman Sidney Shemanski led the Yellowjackets with eight points, and sophomore Haley Graham added seven.

Coach Fred Soilis said junior Jenna Manke and freshman Madeline Clark didn't start as both were eased back in the mix while dealing with injuries. Both got into the game late in the third quarter.

“The team wasn't ready to play,” Soilis said. “They weren't ready for the challenge and didn't play well. I will take part of that responsibility, but part of it is on them, as well. Burrell came out hungry and played a great game.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.