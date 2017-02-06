Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Burrell girls basketball team tops Freeport, clinches playoff spot
Michael Love | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Brooke Smith drives past Freeport’s Kim Mixon during the second quarter of the basketball game at Burrell High School on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Brooke Smith attempts to score past Freeport’s Kim Mixon (5) and Sidney Shemanski (22) during the fourth quarter of the basketball game at Burrell High School on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Eliza Oswalt flies through the air as she scores past Freeport’s Ashley Sullivan (24) and Sidney Shemanski (22) during the fourth quarter of the basketball game at Burrell High School on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Eliza Oswalt (2) drives the ball with Kaylee Sharrow (1), Brittany Dunn (22), and Grace Omecinski (32) during the fourth quarter of the basketball game against Freeport at Burrell High School on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Updated 37 minutes ago

The Burrell girls basketball team controlled its own destiny for a WPIAL playoff spot as it hosted Freeport on Monday.

The Bucs simply needed to beat the Yellowjackets. No other help was necessary.

Eliza Oswalt poured in a game-best 24, and Kaylen Sharrow added 14 to lead Burrell to a convincing 56-28 win. Coach Meghan Ziemianski said the triumph was one of the best games of the season as far as the starting five playing well as a team.

“Everyone stepped up,” she said.

“We went to Freeport earlier in the season and didn't play well, so there was that bad taste in their mouths. They were really ready to get this win.”

Burrell improved to 6-5 in Section 1-AAAA with a game at Valley on Thursday to close out the section slate. The Bucs, who made the WPIAL Class AA semifinals in 2014 and the PIAA quarterfinals last year, will play in the postseason for the sixth straight season.

They returned to the court for the first time since their close 52-51 loss at Deer Lakes on Jan. 30.

“The last week, we worked so hard going over our plays many times,” said Oswalt, who was honored with Brooke Smith and Nicole Kristof in a senior-night ceremony before the game.

“We knew we needed this game. It was a great feeling to play so well together. If we continue to play like that in the playoffs, we can give teams a run for their money. We have that playoff experience.”

The teams played a back-and-forth game in the first quarter and for the first six minutes of the second. The Yellowjackets led 12-11 after the first eight minutes and maintained that advantage until Burrell started to seize control late in the half.

The Bucs used a 7-0 run over the final 2 minutes, 24 seconds of the second quarter to take a 25-19 lead at the break.

The momentum carried over to the second half. A 13-2 run to open the third enabled the Bucs to seize full control.

“We just told the girls at halftime to keep it up because we've let the lead go a couple of times in the third,” Ziemianski said.

Smith finished with nine points, but she was solid on the boards with eight rebounds.

“It was great to celebrate senior night with a win like this and everybody contributing,” Smith said. “We wish Nicole was able to play, but she's done everything she can to help us while she's been out.”

In addition to strong efforts from Oswalt, Smith and Sharrow, Brittany Dunn hit a key 3-pointer in the second quarter and added six rebounds. Grace Omecinski chipped in six points in the victory.

Deer Lakes also won Monday as it rolled past Valley, 63-13, to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot. Highlands outlasted Knoch, 69-63, in triple overtime Monday, but the Rams were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Knights also were eliminated.

Freeport, which came into Monday's game locked into second place in the section, concluded its section slate at 8-4.

Freshman Sidney Shemanski led the Yellowjackets with eight points, and sophomore Haley Graham added seven.

Coach Fred Soilis said junior Jenna Manke and freshman Madeline Clark didn't start as both were eased back in the mix while dealing with injuries. Both got into the game late in the third quarter.

“The team wasn't ready to play,” Soilis said. “They weren't ready for the challenge and didn't play well. I will take part of that responsibility, but part of it is on them, as well. Burrell came out hungry and played a great game.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.