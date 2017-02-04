Style points: Area girls basketball standouts score in variety of ways

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The game is long over, the crowd has dispersed and the gym is silent — until Laura Graytok cranks up some tunes and fires up the “gun.”

The Latrobe junior basketball standout took some time to work on her game with the shooting machine after a recent upset over Hempfield.

It wasn't the first time she has taken over a gym.

“I don't like how I am shooting the ball right now,” Graytok said after the 55-51 win. “I need to work on some things.”

It's that type of dedication that has made Graytok the leading scorer in Westmoreland County — and one of the top point producers in the WPIAL. Graytok, who moved to shooting guard this season, averages 22 points and hit the 1,000-point mark for her career with 25 points Saturday.

She opened the season with a school-record 40 points against Karns City and has sprinkled in several 20- and 30-something games since.

But she is not alone.

Extra practice has aided the best scorers in the county, yes, but their styles vary. They get it done in different ways.

Some shoot from the perimeter. Some slash to the basket. Some rely on screens, and others create their own offense.

They all can make matchup problems for teams that try to use gimmicky “junk” defenses to slow them down.

It's good to be named Olivia, that's for sure. Of the top six scorers in the county, all of whom were averaging 20 or more at some point and have topped 30 or more several times this season, three are named Olivia.

There's Ligonier Valley's Olivia Miller. The 18-a-game scorer dropped 36 in the season opener and also has 31-, 30- and 29-point games. She also has more than 1,000 for her career. Miller also is a tenacious rebounder and defender. She had 30 points and 19 rebounds Friday in a win over Saltsburg.

On Jan. 4, Miller squared off against Graytok, and the pair did not disappoint. Miller went for 31, and Graytok had 30 as Latrobe pulled away for a 72-58 win.

“I think it's my ability to drive to the hoop hard and draw the foul,” Miller said when asked what drives her game. “I have seen several ways girls get their points from shooting to driving or even a mixture of the two.”

Southmoreland's Olivia Porter, a four-sport athlete, is a career 1,000-point scorer and averages 21. Probably the most intense of the area's top players, she shows her emotions, raising her palms to get the crowd involved after a deep 3-pointer or fist-pumping after an and-one play.

“That's just how I play,” Porter said. “I like to get everyone fired up.”

And there's Jeannette senior Olivia Sirnic, who averages 20.9 points and needs 22 points for 1,000 in her career.

It's not uncommon for Sirnic to dribble upcourt and attack the defense. Clearouts and isolation were made for her; she has scored nearly half of Jeannette's points this season.

But she also has taken on a leadership role.

“I always find a way to get the ball in the hoop,” Sirnic said. “I find it easy to find a way to score. Once one person gives their all, the younger ones see that and that motivates them to give their all.”

Graytok said she is trying to round out her game and not force shots. Letting the game come to her has been pleasantly effective.

“I think this year I am taking it to the hole more,” said Graytok, who has two scholarship offers already, from Division I St. Francis (Pa.) and D-II IUP. “I am trying to read the feet of defenders more instead of just trying to go past people.”

Graytok might be best at getting to the rim. And drawing contact.

“After the Norwin game, she had the bruises to prove it,” Burkhardt said.

“She just has the ability to get to the basket. And she is a good 3-point shooter. More recently, though, she has acquired a pull-up (jumper), and that has added to her game.”

All of the local scorers can learn by watching the other. Their attributes, combined, would make a near-unstoppable backcourt scorer.

Hempfield has seasoned senior Michelle Burns, who is averaging about 18 points while playing through the pain of a stress fracture in her right foot. Burns, hampered by a hip injury last season, has been one of the area's top scoring guards, following in the footsteps of her sister, Monica, who is playing at Wheeling Jesuit.

Injuries cut down Michelle Burns' games played and her chances at 1,000 points.

“When she is healthy, nobody stays in front of her,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “You have to respect her shooting, but when you get up on her, she can blow by you.”

And Greensburg Salem has the youngest of the go-to scorers. Sophomore Megan Kallock scores 20.5 per game and has shown different ways to put the ball through the basket.

“The thing you see with Megan is her speed,” Greensburg Salem coach Lisa Mankins said. “She gets up the floor so quickly, and she gets that contact so she gets to the line a lot for us.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.