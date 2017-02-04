Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Local roundup: Jeannette girls basketball rolls over Geibel

Staff Reports | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Olivia Sirnic scored 23 points, and Dymond Crawford added 11 to lead Jeannette to victory 68-33 win over Geibel (8-10) in a nonsection girls basketball game Saturday.

Chloe Stein added 11 points for the Jayhawks (6-14).

Gabby Yourish and Grace Nowicki scored 15 and 11 points, respectively, for Geibel.

Latrobe 74, Hollidaysburg 35 — Junior Laura Graytok scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as Latrobe (7-13) downed Hollidaysburg in nonsection play.

Bethany Havrilla added 11 points for Latrobe, which outscored Hollidaysburg in the second half, 40-15.

Boys basketball

Monessen 78, Belle Vernon 63 — Jaden Altomore's 33 points paced Monessen (14-6) in a nonsection victory.

Men's college basketball

Seton Hill 71, Gannon 65 — Seton Hill (10-11, 7-10) rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Gannon (14-7, 12-5) in PSAC play.

Nathan Davis scored 28 points, hit five 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Griffins, and his brother Noah added 23 points.

Penn State Behrend 82, Pitt-Greensburg 46 — Justin Gorny's 18 points led five players in double figures as Penn State Behrend (15-6, 10-4) defeated Pitt-Greensburg (1-20, 1-13) in AMCC play. Blake Shields scored 12 points in the loss.

Potomac State 102, Westmoreland CCC 61 — Jordan Johnson had 16 points for Westmoreland County Community College (11-10) in a nonconference loss.

Women's college basketball

St. Vincent 51, Grove City 48 — Jasmine Weems scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and added four steals to lead the Bearcats (13-8, 10-4) to a PAC home win over Grove City (10-11, 6-8).

Weems made a key 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 3 minutes, 58 seconds to play to put the Bearcats ahead 47-44.

Lexie Arkwright led the Wolverines with 17 points, and Jackie Stewart added 12.

Gannon 81, Seton Hill 71 — Maggie Mitchell hit 7 of 9 3-pointers on way to scoring a career-high 33 points in Gannon's PSAC victory at Seton Hill (13-10, 9-8).

Alexandra Hay paced Seton Hill with 14 points, and Jenna Kaufman and Kinross Obiefule added 12 points each.

Penn State Behrend 64, Pitt-Greensburg 53 — Heidi Langhorst scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Penn State Behrend (9-12, 8-6) to an AMCC win over visiting Pitt-Greensburg (7-14, 6-8).

Pitt-Greensburg was paced by Lyndy Baer's 13 points and 12 points apiece from Sylvia Stuart, Jenna Cole and Kelsey Oddis.

Westmoreland CCC 83, Potomac State 76 — Kylee Surike had 22 points, and Alyssa Kalp scored 21 as Westmoreland County Community College (13-6) won a nonconference game.

