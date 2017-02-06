Thomas provides double-double average for Brentwood girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senior forward Stephanie Thomas turned in her typical double-double performance for the Brentwood girls basketball team.

Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 21 rebounds last week against Riverview to lead the Spartans to a 50-31 section win at home.

Thomas, who stands 5-foot-11 and averages team-highs of 11 points and 10 rebounds, connected on 11 of 12 free throws, including her final 10 in a row.

And Thomas, Brentwood's top free-throw shooter on the season, has a unique approach at the foul line. She does not dribble the ball after receiving it from the referee. She just aims, and shoots.

She looked like a “free-throw shooting machine” against Riverview. She also recorded her 10th double-double.

“As a veteran and senior, Stephanie continues to provide the leadership we need, especially in big games,” said Rachel Thomas, Brentwood's coach and Stephanie's mom. “She continues to give a solid overall performance; not only can we rely on her for scoring and rebounding, but her defense is creating turnovers.”

Stephanie Thomas is joined in the starting lineup by sophomore guard Natalie Murrio and junior forward Morgan Dryburgh, who netted nine points apiece; along with junior point guard Brittany Stewart and senior guard Hannah Livingston.

The 5-10 Dryburgh, who suffered a sprained ankle against Riverview, is averaging 9 points and 8 rebounds, second on the team in both categories.

“Morgan is showing a lot of improvement each game and continues to put herself in good position to get critical rebounds and points when we need them,” said Thomas, Brentwood's veteran floor boss. “She is emerging as a quiet leader on our team, pushing herself and her teammates to reach the next level of play.

“Her consistent play and work ethic in practice is a vital part of this team's success.”

Also seeing action against Riverview were senior guard Emma Betz, sophomore guard Anna Betz, junior forward Marie Stofesky, sophomore forward Sydney Gilchrist and sophomore guards Brooke McQuillen and Abby Wolfe. Senior guard Molly Huffman has been out most of the season with an injury.

“These girls continue to work together and make improvements every day,” said Thomas, the coach. “(Against Riverview) was no exception. Our starters continue to create good scoring opportunities with good ball movement. Our defense continues to give opponents difficulty, and our forwards control the boards.

“The younger players provide key minutes of playing time and often provide much-needed sparks when needed. Marie stepped up and shut Riverview's top player down when Morgan suffered an injury. Between illness and injuries, we needed to go deep into our bench, and every girl did exactly what the team needed them to do. I'm very proud of the way these girls rally around each other and continue to find ways to win.”

With last week's win, Brentwood improved to 16-3 overall and 11-1 in section play.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.