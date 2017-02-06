Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Thomas provides double-double average for Brentwood girls

Ray Fisher | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Brentwood's Stephanie Thomas
Submitted
Brentwood's Stephanie Thomas
Brentwood's Stephanie Thomas

Updated 12 minutes ago

Senior forward Stephanie Thomas turned in her typical double-double performance for the Brentwood girls basketball team.

Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 21 rebounds last week against Riverview to lead the Spartans to a 50-31 section win at home.

Thomas, who stands 5-foot-11 and averages team-highs of 11 points and 10 rebounds, connected on 11 of 12 free throws, including her final 10 in a row.

And Thomas, Brentwood's top free-throw shooter on the season, has a unique approach at the foul line. She does not dribble the ball after receiving it from the referee. She just aims, and shoots.

She looked like a “free-throw shooting machine” against Riverview. She also recorded her 10th double-double.

“As a veteran and senior, Stephanie continues to provide the leadership we need, especially in big games,” said Rachel Thomas, Brentwood's coach and Stephanie's mom. “She continues to give a solid overall performance; not only can we rely on her for scoring and rebounding, but her defense is creating turnovers.”

Stephanie Thomas is joined in the starting lineup by sophomore guard Natalie Murrio and junior forward Morgan Dryburgh, who netted nine points apiece; along with junior point guard Brittany Stewart and senior guard Hannah Livingston.

The 5-10 Dryburgh, who suffered a sprained ankle against Riverview, is averaging 9 points and 8 rebounds, second on the team in both categories.

“Morgan is showing a lot of improvement each game and continues to put herself in good position to get critical rebounds and points when we need them,” said Thomas, Brentwood's veteran floor boss. “She is emerging as a quiet leader on our team, pushing herself and her teammates to reach the next level of play.

“Her consistent play and work ethic in practice is a vital part of this team's success.”

Also seeing action against Riverview were senior guard Emma Betz, sophomore guard Anna Betz, junior forward Marie Stofesky, sophomore forward Sydney Gilchrist and sophomore guards Brooke McQuillen and Abby Wolfe. Senior guard Molly Huffman has been out most of the season with an injury.

“These girls continue to work together and make improvements every day,” said Thomas, the coach. “(Against Riverview) was no exception. Our starters continue to create good scoring opportunities with good ball movement. Our defense continues to give opponents difficulty, and our forwards control the boards.

“The younger players provide key minutes of playing time and often provide much-needed sparks when needed. Marie stepped up and shut Riverview's top player down when Morgan suffered an injury. Between illness and injuries, we needed to go deep into our bench, and every girl did exactly what the team needed them to do. I'm very proud of the way these girls rally around each other and continue to find ways to win.”

With last week's win, Brentwood improved to 16-3 overall and 11-1 in section play.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.