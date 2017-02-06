Shady Side Academy girls basketball thinking playoffs

It wasn't that long ago that the Shady Side Academy girls basketball team was 1-11, including 1-5 in section play. To quote former NFL coach Jim Mora, “Playoffs? Playoffs?” Since then, however, the team is 4-3 and 2-2 in WPIAL Section 3-3A.

That has the Indians thinking playoffs, and the goal is within reach. In their favor is the fact that they are done playing Bishop Canevin and Carlynton, the top two teams in the section.

“If we win the next two games, we will tie either Avonworth or Seton-LaSalle for the fourth spot in the section, depending on who wins their matchup with each other next week,” SSA coach Amy Szlachetka said. “Again, we need to win the next two.

“We have improved. As an example, we opened both rounds of section play with Bishop Canevin, the 3A favorite to win WPIALs. When they came here in December, they beat us 58-17. The game went to the mercy rule in the fourth quarter. We went to their place exactly one month later and were a much better team. They still beat us, but we held them to 40 points and we scored 29. They pressed us the entire game and, obviously, no running clock this time. It was a tight game most of the way.

“Since then we have beaten both Apollo-Ridge and Seton-La Salle, teams that beat us in the first round of section.”

Szlachetka said she believes a variety of factors have led to the improvement.

“We had some injuries and illness in December and early January, which depleted our numbers significantly. In fact, we were not able to play a JV game until Jan 23. Although we are still nursing some injury/illness, all are back on the court. This allows us to play girls in the positions they should be playing, and fulfilling the roles they are best suited for. I give everyone on this team credit for being flexible and patient and playing wherever we needed them.

“The main factor in our improvement, though, is their hard work and attitudes, which helped them push through the rough stretch. They never quit, and they never stopped listening to me and my assistant coaches. They kept believing and working on our team game, especially the defense.

“Remember, everything was new for these girls in November and they were new to me. I did not work with them in the summer. I took the job in late July, so no summer leagues, team camps or conditioning/strength training sessions in the offseason. We had to get to know each other, they had to learn an entirely new system and I had to get to know my personnel as well as my assistant coaches. Because everyone remained motivated to improve, we did, and we are, still.

“We will fight hard in the next week in our attempt to grab a playoff spot. However, whether we get there or not, I am immensely proud of this team. I have had the opportunity to coach some pretty amazing kids in my time but never have I worked with a more resilient group.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.