Scoring sensation Konek could return to Western Pa.

Basketball scoring sensation Cali Konek, who left Imani Christian after her freshman year and transferred to Riverdale Baptist in Marlboro, Md., enrolled at Norwin — for one day.

She has since returned to Riverdale Baptist.

Sam Caldwell, her coach at Riverdale Baptist, verified Konek was at school on Thursday and remains on the team there. The Crusaders played Friday at Rock Creek Christian in Clinton, Md., and Konek was with the team.

Konek's father, Ken, said she attended classes at Norwin on Wednesday and could return to Pennsylvania as she deals with non-basketball issues.

Cali Konek averaged 45.4 points and scored 1,045 points last season at Imani Christian, located in the East Hills. She is from North Huntingdon and attended Norwin schools up until eighth grade.

A 5-foot-6 guard, Konek has scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Pepperdine and Duquesne.

Riverdale Baptist, which has a reputation for getting players to the Division I college level, was ranked No. 11 in the nation last year.

Konek is averaging 11 points per game for the Crusaders.

