Basketball

Westmoreland high school sports week ahead: Feb. 13, 2017
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Highlights of the week ahead in high school sports: Brackets, pucks and pinfalls await area teams as postseason time arrives.

MONDAY

Several area basketball teams will wrap up regular-season play before the playoffs begin later this week and early next week.

Greensburg Central Catholic's boys (21-0) will take aim at an undefeated regular season, the first in school history, as they host Shady Side Academy (16-5). Jeannette travels to play Heritage Conference champion Saltsburg (21-1).

Latrobe (18-3), fresh off an electrifying win over Penn Hills (19-3) that clinched a share of the Section 3-6A title, will host Kennedy Catholic (19-1), the No. 1 team in the state in Class A.

• On the girls side, Norwin visits Peters Township and Hempfield hosts Blackhawk. Greensburg Salem hosts Derry on senior night, beginning at 6 p.m. The Derry and Greensburg Salem boys will play at 7:30.

TUESDAY

The annual WPIAL basketball playoff pairings meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree. Teams will learn their seedings and opening-round opponents.

• Franklin Regional hockey (16-0) hosts Indiana (12-3) at 7:45 p.m. at Center Ice Arena in Delmont as the Panthers chase an undefeated regular season. They have outscored their opponents 121-10 and recently had a five-game shutout and 280-plus-minute scoreless streak stopped by Kiski Area.

WEDNESDAY

The boys individual Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling Championships will take place at Nesbit's Lanes in Plum.

THURSDAY

Latrobe's hockey team will look for an upset as it tries to get into the PIHL Class AA playoffs. The Wildcats (8-8-1) host Mt. Lebanon (11-4-2) at 7:15 p.m. at Kirk Nevin Arena. Hempfield (8-8-1), meantime, also plays an important game with playoff implications against Bishop Canevin (5-11) at Ice Castle. The puck drops at 8:40. And Penn-Trafford (6-9) visits Moon (13-2-1).

• Hillview Lanes in Greensburg will host the girls individual Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling Championships. The team finals are next week.

FRIDAY

For the first time, the WPIAL Class AA wrestling section and championship tournaments will be contested over consecutive days at one site. Action will begin at 4 p.m. at Canon-McMllan High School. Three section tournaments will go on simultaneously, with the finals predicted to begin around 8. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to Saturday's WPIAL tournament.

• The WPIAL basketball playoffs are expected to tip off at various neutral sites.

• The WPIAL girls gymnastics team championships will take place at 7 p.m. at Moon High School.

SATURDAY

Qualifiers from Friday's section tournaments will compete for WPIAL Class AA wrestling titles beginning at 11 a.m. at Canon-McMillan.

• With the team portion of the event completed, the WPIAL individual gymnastics finals will begin at 10 a.m. at Moon.

• Opening-round games continue in the WPIAL basketball playoffs.

