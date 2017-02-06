Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Franklin Regional falls to Mars girls in postseason preview
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Isabel Palamone drives to the basket past Mars' Nicole McCloud during their game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Nicole McCloud drives past Franklin Regional's Hannah Turacy during their game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars head coach Dana Petruska talks with her team during a game at Franklin Regional Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Alex Reitz battles Mars' Nicole McCloud for a loose ball during their game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Nicole McCloud (12) and Nichole Sommers defend Franklin Regional's Paige Verona during their game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Isabel Palamone battles Mars' Tai Johnson for a loose ball during their game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Paige Verona battles Mars' Nicole McCloud for a rebound during their game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Lauren Wasylson drives past Franklin Regional's Kassidy Hubert during their game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Isabel Palamone battles Mars' Lauren Wasylson for a loose ball during their game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Murrysville.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Already in the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs, Franklin Regional knew it could use its game against No. 5 Mars as a tuneup for next week's tournament. An upset win would have been nice, but the Panthers had to settle on the old “learning experience” adage after a 72-47 loss to the Planets on Monday night in a Section 4-5A game in Murrysville.

“Their girls are really good and they have so much to throw at you,” Franklin Regional coach Courtney Callas said. “We know this is the kind of team we're going to see in the playoffs; we might even see them again. It kind of shows us what we need to do.”

Mars had a trio combine for 60 points.

Sophomore guard Tai Johnson scored a game-high 23 points, junior swing guard Lauren Wasylson added 22 — including 5 of 7 3-pointers — and lone senior guard Nicole McCloud had 15 points and 13 assists for the second-place Planets (15-5, 9-2).

Third-place Franklin Regional (11-9, 6-5), in the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2012, made a few runs after falling behind by double figures after the first quarter, but Mars' backcourt was too much for the Panthers.

Mars, which won its sixth straight game, went ahead 31-15 early in the second quarter but a 9-1 run by Franklin Regional cut it to 32-24. Mars, though, scored eight of the next 10 points to take a 40-26 lead into halftime.

Momentum returned for the Panthers early in the third as Sam Hlozek made a 3 and a layup to cut the lead down to 40-33.

But Mars rarely gets embroiled with upstart teams that have trouble matching up for four quarters. At least not for long.

Consecutive 3s from Wasylson and Johnson, and a soft bank shot by Johnson, had the Planets up 17.

Franklin Regional went cold in the fourth and the Planets used traditional three-point plays to up their advantage. McCloud, Johnson and Wasylson all made free throws to cap scoring plays during a two-plus-minute span that saw the Planets widen their lead to 24 (63-42).

Wasylson's fifth 3-pointer made it 70-44. The 5-10 Wasylson has nearly a dozen Division I offers already, including from Duquesne, Robert Morris, Vermont, Richmond, Youngstown State, Akron and Niagara.

Mars coach Dana Petruska called timeout when Franklin Regional crept to within single digits.

“We calmed them down,” she said. “We have a tendency to do that: we almost get into panic mode. Sometimes when we try to run with teams we get a little sloppy.”

Wasylson's presence on the perimeter often pulled the defense away from the lane, and that's where Johnson and McCloud took advantage.

Freshman Bella Palaia added a quiet 10 points and 10 rebounds for Mars.

“It opens things up for girls in the middle,” Petruska said. “We were really able to spread their defense out.”

Hlozek led the Panthers with 11 points and junior forward Isi Palamone added nine.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

