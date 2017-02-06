Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Jeannette's Sirnic hits milestone

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Olivia Sirnic made sure there was a little extra to celebrate on senior night Monday.

The Jeannette senior needed 22 points to reach 1,000 for her career, and she scored 33 to lead the Jayhawks to a 51-47 win over Carmichaels in a Section 2-2A girls basketball game.

She netted the milestone point on a free throw in the third quarter as Jeannette improved to 7-14 overall and 4-9 in Section 3.

Kristina Aeschbacher had 13 points for Carmichaels (7-14, 3-10).

Greensburg Salem 50, Albert Gallatin 40 — Megan Kallock scored 27 points and Emily Monahan added 11 as Greensburg Salem (9-12, 7-5) won in Section 3-5A. The playoff-bound Golden Lions led 17-8 in the first quarter and were ahead 32-15 at halftime.

South Park 66, Southmoreland 34 — Olivia Porter scored 15 points for Southmoreland (13-8, 5-8), which fell behind 20-4 and lost a Section 3-4A game.

Brittany Andrews had 19 points and Alyssa Greer scored 18 for No. 4 South Park (13-7, 11-2).

Elizabeth Forward 55, Derry 53 — Bri Spirnak hit a shot at the final buzzer to give Elizabeth Forward (11-10, 8-5) a Section 3-4A victory. Spirnak finished with 11 points and Julia Jenkins had 15 for the Warriors. Morgan Kelly scored 18 points and Lauren Felix had 14 for Derry (6-14, 5-8).

Mt. Pleasant 62, Yough 9 — Mt. Pleasant (11-9, 7-6) opened a 34-4 halftime lead en route to a Section 3-4A victory. All 12 Vikings players scored in the game.

Greensburg CC 51, Beth-Center 34 — Haley Moore tallied 25 points and Brittany Stawovy scored 12 as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (16-4, 13-0) earned a Section 3-2A win.

The Centurions led 28-17 at halftime and closed the game with a 16-6 run.

Serra Catholic 82, Frazier 57 — Gigi Mele-Madigan scored 28 points and had 15 rebounds, and Aaliyah Coleman scored 21 points with 13 rebounds to guide Serra Catholic (10-9, 6-7) to a Section 3-2A win.

Brooke Poling had 20 points for Frazier (14-7, 8-5).

Women's college basketball

Butler CCC 73, Westmoreland CCC 59 — Brooke Kalp had 17 points for the Wolfpack (13-6, 6-2) in a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference loss.

Men's college basketball

Butler CCC 80, Westmoreland CCC 75 — Jordan Johnson had 21 points and Daniel King scored 15 as the Wolfpack (11-10, 8-3) lost a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference game.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.