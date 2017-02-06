Westmoreland high school roundup: Jeannette's Sirnic hits milestone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olivia Sirnic made sure there was a little extra to celebrate on senior night Monday.

The Jeannette senior needed 22 points to reach 1,000 for her career, and she scored 33 to lead the Jayhawks to a 51-47 win over Carmichaels in a Section 2-2A girls basketball game.

She netted the milestone point on a free throw in the third quarter as Jeannette improved to 7-14 overall and 4-9 in Section 3.

Kristina Aeschbacher had 13 points for Carmichaels (7-14, 3-10).

Greensburg Salem 50, Albert Gallatin 40 — Megan Kallock scored 27 points and Emily Monahan added 11 as Greensburg Salem (9-12, 7-5) won in Section 3-5A. The playoff-bound Golden Lions led 17-8 in the first quarter and were ahead 32-15 at halftime.

South Park 66, Southmoreland 34 — Olivia Porter scored 15 points for Southmoreland (13-8, 5-8), which fell behind 20-4 and lost a Section 3-4A game.

Brittany Andrews had 19 points and Alyssa Greer scored 18 for No. 4 South Park (13-7, 11-2).

Elizabeth Forward 55, Derry 53 — Bri Spirnak hit a shot at the final buzzer to give Elizabeth Forward (11-10, 8-5) a Section 3-4A victory. Spirnak finished with 11 points and Julia Jenkins had 15 for the Warriors. Morgan Kelly scored 18 points and Lauren Felix had 14 for Derry (6-14, 5-8).

Mt. Pleasant 62, Yough 9 — Mt. Pleasant (11-9, 7-6) opened a 34-4 halftime lead en route to a Section 3-4A victory. All 12 Vikings players scored in the game.

Greensburg CC 51, Beth-Center 34 — Haley Moore tallied 25 points and Brittany Stawovy scored 12 as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (16-4, 13-0) earned a Section 3-2A win.

The Centurions led 28-17 at halftime and closed the game with a 16-6 run.

Serra Catholic 82, Frazier 57 — Gigi Mele-Madigan scored 28 points and had 15 rebounds, and Aaliyah Coleman scored 21 points with 13 rebounds to guide Serra Catholic (10-9, 6-7) to a Section 3-2A win.

Brooke Poling had 20 points for Frazier (14-7, 8-5).

Women's college basketball

Butler CCC 73, Westmoreland CCC 59 — Brooke Kalp had 17 points for the Wolfpack (13-6, 6-2) in a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference loss.

Men's college basketball

Butler CCC 80, Westmoreland CCC 75 — Jordan Johnson had 21 points and Daniel King scored 15 as the Wolfpack (11-10, 8-3) lost a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference game.