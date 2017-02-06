Pittsburgh high school roundup: Bethel Park girls edge Baldwin in overtime
Updated 5 minutes ago
The seniors came to play at Bethel Park on Monday night.
Justina Mascaro and Becca Rodriguez combined for 47 points to guide the Black Hawks to a 62-54 overtime victory over visiting Baldwin in a Section 3-6A girls basketball game.
Rodriguez had eight points in the fourth quarter and nine in overtime and had six 3-pointers. Mascaro had nine points in the fourth quarter and four in overtime for playoff-bound Bethel Park (14-6, 6-4).
Lauren Gilbert scored 18 points for Baldwin (8-11, 3-7), which has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Pine-Richland 58, Shaler 31 — Amanda Kalin scored 20 points and Caitlyn Byerly had 12, all on 3-pointers, as No. 2 Pine-Richland (20-1, 9-1) earned a Section 1-6A win.
Plum 41, Armstrong 35 — Maria Lawhorne had 21 points and Rayna Donatelli scored 14 to help Plum (9-11, 5-6) score a Section 4-5A victory.
Montour 59, Moon 52 — Courtney Tomas had 26 points as Montour (10-9, 5-5) won a Section 1-5A game. Montour opened the game on an 18-8 run. Annie Bal had 20 points for Moon (4-15, 2-8).
Beaver 54, Quaker Valley 48 — Bella Posset scored the 1,000th point of her career as Beaver (14-5, 7-4) earned a win in Section 2-4A.
Blackhawk 76, Central Valley 59 — Mackenzie Amalia had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as No. 3 Blackhawk (12-7, 11-0) won a Section 2-4A contest. Kaleah Jones and Christiane Frye each had 16 points for Central Valley (13-5, 6-5).
Elizabeth Forward 55, Derry 53 — Bri Spirnak hit a shot at the final buzzer to give Elizabeth Forward (11-10, 8-5) a Section 3-4A victory. Spirnak finished with 11 points and Julia Jenkins had 15 for the Warriors. Morgan Kelly scored 18 points and Lauren Felix had 14 for Derry (6-14, 5-8).
Keystone Oaks 64, Belle Vernon 41 — Jaylen Hoffmann had 22 points to guide No. 2 Keystone Oaks (18-2, 13-0) to a Section 3-4A win.
Brownsville 37, South Side Beaver 25 — Alie Seto had 12 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as Brownsville (9-11, 6-5) earned a win in Section 2-3A.
Bishop Canevin 68, Apollo-Ridge 21 — Brionna Allen had 26 points and 15 rebounds to guide No. 1 Bishop Canevin (15-5, 11-0) to a win in Section 3-3A.
Serra Catholic 82, Frazier 57 — Gigi Mele-Madigan scored 28 points and had 15 rebounds, and Aaliyah Coleman scored 21 points with 13 rebounds to guide Serra Catholic (10-9, 6-7) to a Section 3-2A win. Brooke Poling had 20 points for Frazier (14-7, 8-5).
Cornell 45, Sewickley Academy 34 — In Section 1-A, Daeja Quick scored 22 points as No. 2 Cornell (16-4, 9-1) earned a victory. The Raiders opened the game on a 23-4 run.