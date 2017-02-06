Pittsburgh high school roundup: Bethel Park girls edge Baldwin in overtime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The seniors came to play at Bethel Park on Monday night.

Justina Mascaro and Becca Rodriguez combined for 47 points to guide the Black Hawks to a 62-54 overtime victory over visiting Baldwin in a Section 3-6A girls basketball game.

Rodriguez had eight points in the fourth quarter and nine in overtime and had six 3-pointers. Mascaro had nine points in the fourth quarter and four in overtime for playoff-bound Bethel Park (14-6, 6-4).

Lauren Gilbert scored 18 points for Baldwin (8-11, 3-7), which has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Pine-Richland 58, Shaler 31 — Amanda Kalin scored 20 points and Caitlyn Byerly had 12, all on 3-pointers, as No. 2 Pine-Richland (20-1, 9-1) earned a Section 1-6A win.

Plum 41, Armstrong 35 — Maria Lawhorne had 21 points and Rayna Donatelli scored 14 to help Plum (9-11, 5-6) score a Section 4-5A victory.

Montour 59, Moon 52 — Courtney Tomas had 26 points as Montour (10-9, 5-5) won a Section 1-5A game. Montour opened the game on an 18-8 run. Annie Bal had 20 points for Moon (4-15, 2-8).

Beaver 54, Quaker Valley 48 — Bella Posset scored the 1,000th point of her career as Beaver (14-5, 7-4) earned a win in Section 2-4A.

Blackhawk 76, Central Valley 59 — Mackenzie Amalia had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as No. 3 Blackhawk (12-7, 11-0) won a Section 2-4A contest. Kaleah Jones and Christiane Frye each had 16 points for Central Valley (13-5, 6-5).

Elizabeth Forward 55, Derry 53 — Bri Spirnak hit a shot at the final buzzer to give Elizabeth Forward (11-10, 8-5) a Section 3-4A victory. Spirnak finished with 11 points and Julia Jenkins had 15 for the Warriors. Morgan Kelly scored 18 points and Lauren Felix had 14 for Derry (6-14, 5-8).

Keystone Oaks 64, Belle Vernon 41 — Jaylen Hoffmann had 22 points to guide No. 2 Keystone Oaks (18-2, 13-0) to a Section 3-4A win.

Brownsville 37, South Side Beaver 25 — Alie Seto had 12 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as Brownsville (9-11, 6-5) earned a win in Section 2-3A.

Bishop Canevin 68, Apollo-Ridge 21 — Brionna Allen had 26 points and 15 rebounds to guide No. 1 Bishop Canevin (15-5, 11-0) to a win in Section 3-3A.

Serra Catholic 82, Frazier 57 — Gigi Mele-Madigan scored 28 points and had 15 rebounds, and Aaliyah Coleman scored 21 points with 13 rebounds to guide Serra Catholic (10-9, 6-7) to a Section 3-2A win. Brooke Poling had 20 points for Frazier (14-7, 8-5).

Cornell 45, Sewickley Academy 34 — In Section 1-A, Daeja Quick scored 22 points as No. 2 Cornell (16-4, 9-1) earned a victory. The Raiders opened the game on a 23-4 run.