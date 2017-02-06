Quaker Valley's Luptak OK after seizure on court

Amos Luptak gave Quaker Valley fans something to cheer about Saturday.

A few moments later, he also gave them quite a scare.

Luptak scored his 1,000th career point in a 75-54 win over East Allegheny in the Hoops for a Cure event at Sewickley Academy, but shortly after a round of applause when he was removed from the game in the final minute, the senior point guard collapsed and suffered a seizure in front of the Quakers' bench.

Luptak was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was examined and released later that day. Less than 48 hours after his hospital stay, the milestone scorer sounded no worse for wear after QV's practice Monday.

“I'm totally OK. I had a mild seizure, but it's all good now, and I'm cleared to play,” Luptak said. “I'll be able to go tomorrow (Tuesday's game at Blackhawk).”

The senior did not disclose further details about his seizure or a possible cause, but Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni said all precautions have been taken to ensure Luptak is back to 100 percent.

“Like any student-athlete who suffers an injury, we're making sure he got cleared and everything is OK. We won't go forward if he hasn't been cleared by the doctors and our trainer,” Mastroianni said.

The late-game episode put a temporary damper on what otherwise was a strong night for the Quakers, who improved to 18-2, and for Luptak, who has a stronger appreciation than many for the place he reached in QV basketball history.

Luptak has been a fixture around the Quaker Valley program since elementary school. He began serving as the team's ball boy beginning while his eldest brother, Augie, was a varsity player, and he worked his way up through the school's younger teams before becoming a varsity player as a freshman.

His awareness of the program, however, goes back even further.

“When I was really young, I saw those really good teams with Ryan Courneen, Ryann Bradford and Amir Johnson when they did it (scoring 1,000 points),” Luptak said. “Back then, honestly, I wasn't thinking about scoring 1,000 points as much as I was about winning championships. It's such a team-oriented program, so points are way back in the priorities. It's about winning the game before all the individual stuff.”

Mastroianni has seen many young players develop during his tenure, but Luptak is the rare instance of a player he truly has had his eye on since he was in grade school.

“I tell Amos all the time he's been around the program longer than everybody but me,” Mastroianni said. “I know what QV basketball means to him, and the kind of player he is — a point guard who gets everybody involved — it's real nice to see him accomplish something like that.”

While Luptak wasn't focused on the 1,000-point plateau, he also wasn't unaware of the milestone approaching.

“When we were in shootaround, (sophomore forward) Danny Conlan mentioned it to me that I was really close to it,” Luptak said. “I heard it, but I wasn't too worried about it. I didn't even know how many points away I was, but I knew it was close.”

With the scoring feat behind him, Luptak now can focus on the goal he has never seen a Quaker Valley team accomplish — winning their first WPIAL title since 1997.

“It wouldn't have done much to how I play, but I guess it is nice to put (the 1,000-point mark) away and focus on the playoffs,” Luptak said. “Since Day 1 of the first practice my freshman year, the goal has always been a WPIAL championship and a state championship. We haven't done it yet, but we have a good chance this year.”

