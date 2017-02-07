Springdale remains on playoff cusp after loss to Serra Catholic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale hoped to complete the Section 1-AA playoff puzzle Tuesday night.

Instead, a couple more pieces were added.

Needing a victory to clinch its spot in the postseason, Springdale saw a double-digit second-half lead slip away, as host Serra Catholic used a relentless full-court pressure to rally for a 62-59 victory in a back-and-forth contest.

“We didn't execute at the very end the way we needed to,” Springdale coach Seth Thompson said. “We turned the ball over a lot of times, and they scored off it.”

Ryan Andrekanic gave Serra the lead for good by hitting a pair of free throws with 21.4 seconds remaining, and Jimmy Moon added another free throw before blocking Mike Zolnierczyk's attempt at a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The result created a three-way tie for fourth place in Section 1-AA between Leechburg (7-10, 4-7), which was idle Tuesday, Serra Catholic (8-13, 4-7) and Springdale (9-8, 4-7). One game remains for each team: Leechburg hosts Serra on Friday, and Springdale hosts Riverview (4-15, 0-11).

“(Friday) should be a fun game, a fun atmosphere,” Serra coach Justin Walther said. “It's playoffs for us and playoffs for them, so it's a must-win. We're all pretty even ... it's going to be a dogfight, so we've got to come ready to go.”

To make Friday interesting, Serra needed a big comeback.

After Zolniercyk's 3-pointer gave Springdale a 42-31 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Serra outscored the Dynamos, 31-17, over the final 10 minutes, including 27-17 in the decisive fourth quarter.

The Eagles turned to their press, which Springdale had success against in a three-point victory in January. This time around, the press got to Springdale, which committed 15 turnovers in the final two quarters, several of which led to easy Serra baskets.

“When a team is pressuring you like that, you kind of have to rush,” Thompson said. “When a team is all over you and in your face, you don't have the luxury of taking your time. They force you to rush. It's not that we were rushing or were trying to rush, but they forced us to rush. It's a credit to them.”

Serra's depth also played a factor — the Eagles used 11 players to Springdale's six, at times substituting five players at once.

“When we come with the aggressiveness and the speed, we're very good,” Walther said. “We didn't do that for almost three quarters. After we started getting some turnovers, we went to our press, which is our bread and butter, and we created a lot of turnovers and got some easy buckets.”

The teams played to a 26-26 tie in the first half, but Springdale opened the second half on an 11-0 run. Sammy Carey, who scored 22 points, hit a shot in the lane, buried a 3-pointer and found Josh Harmon with a full-court pass for a layup during the run.

But Serra answered, cutting its deficit to seven points heading into the fourth quarter. Nate McCullough hit a pair of 3-pointers in the period. The Eagles tied the game at 48 on Moon's three-point play with 4:53 remaining, and the teams traded baskets from there.

Moon led Serra with 13 points, McCullough added 12 and Joe Gluscic chipped in 10, including seven in the fourth quarter. Moon and McCullough combined for seven of Serra's nine 3-pointers.

David Yost scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for Springdale, while Zolnierczyk had 14.

“We're going to be in another dogfight Friday, but that's what makes high school sports great,” Thompson said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.