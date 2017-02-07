Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Armstrong boys basketball clinches playoff berth with victory

George Guido | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Armstrong River Hawks bench celebrates after a 31-25 victory over Kiski Area on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Kyle Harris (12) and Armstrong's Mike Kunst (23) battle over a loose ball during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Armstrong.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
KIski Area's Jon Bracy (5) drives toward the hoop as Armstrong's Isaiah Price (21) attempts to defend in the first half Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Armstrong.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
KIski Area's Delano Franklin drives to the hoop as Armstrong's Joe McCanna (12) and Jalen Price defend in the first half Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Armstrong.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Armstrong's Hunter Shanty defends the hoop as Kiski Area's Kyle Harris takes a shoot in the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Armstrong.

With its season on the line, Armstrong's defense went into shutdown mode.

The River Hawks blanked Kiski Area for 5 minutes, 46 seconds in the fourth quarter and defeated the Cavaliers, 31-25, on the final night of the Section 3-5A season.

The victory lifts Armstrong into the WPIAL playoffs in the school's second season.

A big 3-pointer by freshman Isaiah Price with 3:12 left gave the River Hawks a boost. Junior Nate Baillie hit a pair of free throws, collected four rebounds down the stretch and made a key steal under the Kiski Area hoop with 47 seconds left to help secure the win.

Armstrong (11-9, 5-5) tied Kiski Area (10-9, 5-5) and Highlands for third place in the section.

“This was all about Armstrong County basketball,” said River Hawks coach Greg Hutcherson. “We're trying at this school to bring back the tradition that they had at Ford City and Kittanning and get it here at Armstrong.”

“This feels great. It's the first one in boys basketball history,” said Baillie, who was part of Ford City's final playoff team as a freshman in 2015. “It's nice for the new school.”

Kiski Area led the low-scoring affair 22-20 at the end of three quarters on a basket by Kyle Harris. Neither team scored over the final 2:22 of the quarter.

“I knew Hutch would have his team prepared,” said Cavaliers coach Joe Tutchstone of his childhood friend and former Kiski Area teammate. “We're always prepared, and I knew it would be a battle. They were the more desperate team tonight than we were, and it showed a little bit down the stretch.”

The Cavaliers clinched a playoff berth last week.

As the River Hawks began pulling away in the fourth, Kiski Area had three players in foul trouble. D.J. Franklin eventually fouled out, and Connor Martin and Jon Bracy were on the floor with four personals.

“I believe we had a couple of good looks when it was tied up there,” Tutchstone said. “We just didn't hit them, and they got a foul shot and a three when we lost our man in transition.”

Sophomore Jalen Price stole the ball and was fouled by Franklin, resulting in one of two free throws hit. Baillie was fouled by Bracy and converted both shots, giving Armstrong a 29-23 lead with 2:01 to go.

Kiski Area finally ended its scoring drought on Ryan Wallace's foul shot with 9 seconds to go.

“All year we've prided ourselves on defense,” Hutcherson said. “We're the No. 1 defense in 5A, and as of last week the No. 4 team overall in the WPIAL. It's something my kids know: No matter if we're playing offense badly, we'll always defend.”

Armstrong yields an average of 45 points and had held opponents to fewer than 40 points in seven games this season. Hutcherson credits his players for buying into their match-up zone defense.

Neither team had anyone score in double figures. Baillie led Armstrong with nine points and 11 rebounds. Harris had seven to lead Kiski Area, and Bracy had eight rebounds.

The coaches are so close that each knew what the other was going to do Tuesday and in a 29-27 Kiski Area win last month.

“Joe knows everything I'm going to do. I know everything he's going to do,” Hutcherson said. “There's no secrets. We actually talked about it the last two days. That's a good team. Joe's a great coach.”

The River Hawks will be at Knoch on Friday in a playoff tune-up game, and Kiski Area will visit long-time rival Connellsville.

Armstrong and Kiski Area will learn their opening-round playoff opponents Feb. 14 at the WPIAL pairings meeting in Green Tree.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

