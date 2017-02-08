Freeport girls seeking 1st postseason victory since 2003-04 campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last year, the Freeport girls basketball team employed a rotation featuring only one senior.

Despite their best efforts, the Yellowjackets were unable to win enough games to earn a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

The team entered this season in a similar situation with only one senior: Kim Mixon. The returning players and newcomers, including a group of freshman coach Fred Soilis knew had the talent to contribute right away, Freeport battled its way to the postseason.

“Age doesn't define this team,” junior forward Jenna Manke said.

With the playoffs set to begin next week, the players and coaches are setting their sights on making an impact in the Class 4A field.

“In a preseason questionnaire, I put us in the top two or three in the section knowing the makeup of this team, despite the youth, and knowing what other teams had as far as experience,” Soilis said.

Monday's section finale at Burrell wasn't what Soilis and his players were expecting — the Yellowjackets struggled offensively in a 56-28 loss to the Bucs — but they clinched second place in Section 1 last week with a home win against Deer Lakes and finished 8-4 in the section.

Freeport, now 13-8 overall, has made several playoff appearances over the past 13 seasons, but it is looking for its first playoff win since the 2003-04 campaign, when it made the WPIAL Class AA championship game and qualified for the state tournament.

“I think we have everything it takes to go as far as we want to,” Manke said.

“We're going to do our best to make a run,” Soilis said. “It's a new season for everyone. If we can get a playoff win under our belts, it would be a huge confidence booster for this team.”

Freeport has featured a starting five with three freshmen — Sidney Shemanski, Samantha Clark and Madeline Clark. A fourth freshman, Tori Radvan, started the opener and has played key minutes off the bench in several games.

Madeline Clark and Manke didn't start Monday's 56-28 loss at Burrell and were limited in the contest as they continue to recover from injuries.

Sophomore forward Haley Graham got the start for Manke and scored seven points with three rebounds.

“Haley, to her credit, played a nice game,” Soilis said.

Graham, along with players such as juniors Asti Brestensky and Ashley Sullivan, have helped bring the team together throughout the season.

“Everyone, from the top to the bottom, meshed really well from the start, and that contributed to how well we've done,” Mixon said. “Practices always are competitive, and we try to carry that competitiveness into each game.”

The freshmen, Shemanski said, were asked in the preseason to channel their preparation past the fact they were inexperienced newcomers to the varsity game.

“It was a big jump from playing eighth grade to play against seniors,” Shemanski said. “But the coaches were counting on us to step up, and we couldn't make excuses. We adapted well with the other players and have played well together all season.”

Shemanski said it's been an amazing experience to see the team from her perspective take the next step and earn a trip to the playoffs.

“Those losses to Knoch (39-26 on Jan. 30) and Burrell were really frustrating, but we needed to learn from them and use them to help us move forward,” she said.

Freeport will get a chance to measure itself Saturday against one of the top teams in Class 5A with a 2 p.m. contest against Hampton (18-1) at the Cancer Classic at Shady Side Academy.

“We're very excited for the game,” Mixon said. “We're not letting where Hampton is sitting in their section and overall intimidate us. We know that we are capable as a team to be right up there with them. We want to have a good game and feed off of it going into the playoffs.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.