Alle-Kiski Valley basketball notebook: Wild finish for Section 1-AA boys

The race for the final playoff spot in boys Section 1-AA will come down to one night.

Leechburg, Serra Catholic and Springdale enter the final night of section play Friday tied for fourth. And, in a fortuitous bit of scheduling, Leechburg will host Serra Catholic while Springdale takes on its chief rival, Riverview.

Based on head-to-head records, Springdale (9-8, 4-7) and Serra (8-13, 4-7) both would clinch playoff spots with victories. Leechburg (7-10, 4-7) needs a victory over Serra and a Springdale loss because the Dynamos swept the season series against the Blue Devils.

Matchups between the teams have been close. Springdale beat Leechburg by seven and nine points and split a pair of three-point contests with Serra Catholic, which topped Leechburg in overtime.

“It was crazy here,” Serra Catholic coach Justin Walther said. “They hit a 3 at the buzzer to tie it. The crowd was raucous on both ends. They have a couple seniors who are very good guards, and we're young and up-and-coming.”

Springdale beat Riverview, 48-34, earlier this season. The Raiders (4-15, 0-11) are seeking their first section victory and likely would take great pleasure in ruining their rivals' playoff hopes.

“I'm sure they would love to get it against their geographic rival,” Springdale coach Seth Thompson said. “I know coach (Paul) Sapotichne is going to have them ready to play. I know those kids are going to be amped up. It's going to be nothing short of a battle.”

Super six

Injuries and inconsistency hampered the Burrell girls basketball team at times, but the Bucs will end this season in the same place they did the previous five: the WPIAL playoffs.

Burrell clinched its sixth consecutive postseason berth with a 56-28 victory over Freeport on Monday. It's the longest streak, boys or girls, of any Alle-Kiski Valley team.

Burrell (7-13, 6-5) will need a strong playoff run to extend another streak: The Bucs made the PIAA playoffs each of the past four years.

Highlands heating up

Teams want to play their best basketball as the playoffs approach, and the Highlands' boys are accomplishing that.

The Golden Rams (12-9, 6-4) closed the regular season on a season-best five-game winning streak after clamping down on Section 3-5A champ Gateway in a 48-20 win Tuesday.

Highlands' much-maligned defense is playing a major part in the success; the Golden Rams allowed 41.4 points per game during the streak, 13 below their season average.

Swarm warning

Forget a winter storm warning, Freeport boys basketball issued its own caution in advance of Friday's Section 1-4A finale against Deer Lakes.

Coach Mike Beale called for a “swarm warning” for 7:30-9 p.m. Friday for the Yellowjackets' senior night. Freeport (15-6, 10-1) can clinch at least a share of the section title with a win over Deer Lakes (10-10, 5-6). The Yellowjackets' last section title came in 2010.

Triple threat

Highlands' girls basketball played the longest game of any local team this season Monday, outlasting Knoch, 69-63, in triple overtime.

The Golden Rams' senior tandem of Nicole Boda and Ashlyn Jonczak, both 1,000-point scoerers for their careers, each had double-doubles. Boda finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Jonczak had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Alas, Highlands was eliminated from the playoffs that night.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer.