Pine-Richland boys hold off North Hills to clinch section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pine-Richland boys basketball team hit the court running against North Hills in its Section 1-6A showdown Tuesday night, scoring 24 points in the first quarter on their way to a 16-point lead at the half.

Surprisingly, the Rams (20-1, 10-1) would end up needing every bit of that early cushion as the Indians (15-5, 7-4) made a frenzied comeback attempt that fell just short as Pine-Richland won 72-71.

It was Pine-Richland's second win over its section rival and first since suffering its only loss of the season to Seneca Valley just four days ago. To add to that, the Rams clinched the Section 1-6A crown.

“We're happy with it. We know we didn't play our best in the second half, but it is what it is. We'll take the win any way that we can get it in this section,” Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackerman said.

“We could've made it easier on ourselves but it's a win, and it's a win against North Hills, a very good team.”

Andrew Kristofic was the focal point of the Pine-Richland offense early on, scoring eight points in the first quarter and 14 by the half. The sophomore center finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

All-WPIAL point guard Andrew Petcash kept the Rams offensive motor running throughout the game and put together a low-key 20 point performance.

But the closer for Ackerman's team was Phil Jurkovec, who scored nine of his team's 15 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

“I was just going to do whatever I could for the team to win,” Jurkovec said.

“After losing to Seneca Valley, I did not want to lose here on our last home game of the season against a rival.”

Jurkovec finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.

In the second half, the Indians were firing on all cylinders, outscoring Pine-Richland, 41-26. However, the team's improvement wasn't a matter of making adjustments according to North Hills coach Buzz Gabos. Rather it was a matter of cranking up the boys' effort and energy levels.

“I think the kids played harder. I thought they played a lot faster then they did in the first half. I made a comment in the first half to my guys, that it looked like they were running around with refrigerators on their backs,” he said.

“That's all it was. They kept beating us up and down the floor; that's why I think it was just effort. We didn't get any bigger or stronger in the second half, we just played a little bit harder. And it's a shame, because I think if we put two of those halves together, we'd be really tough to beat.”

Nick Smith led the Indians with 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Kam Taylor finished with 16 points in the loss, and forward Andrew Paulauskas chipped in 12 points.

North Hills will finish out its section schedule against North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.

Pine-Richland plays its final section game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shaler

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.