Pittsburgh high school roundup: Monessen clinches Section 2 title

The Monessen boys basketball team has outscored opponents by an average of 25 points this season. With the section title on the line Tuesday night, the Greyhounds went into hyper drive.

The Greyhounds ended Clairton's six-game winning streak with a 90-52 win in Section 2-A play.

Jaden Altomore tallied 46 points, including five 3-pointers, for No. 1 Monessen (15-6, 10-0). Justice Rice added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Greyhounds, who have scored 90 or more points six times this season.

Clairton fell to 14-5 overall and 8-2 in section play.

North Allegheny 54, Seneca Valley 52 — Curtis Aiken's 18 points led the way for No. 5 North Allegheny (12-7, 6-5) in a Section 1-6A win.

Canon-McMillan 68, Baldwin 67 (OT) — RJ Bell his the go-ahead 3-pointer with seconds left in overtime to lead Canon-McMillan (16-5, 8-3) to a Section 2-6A win. Bell had 13 points and Britton Beachy scored 18 for the Big Macs. Nick Fiumara had 27 for Baldwin (13-7, 7-4).

Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 47 — Mark Lamendola had 29 points as Mt. Lebanon (14-7, 10-1) secured a Section 2-6A win.

Armstrong 31, Kiski Area 25 — The second-year River Hawks (11-9, 5-5) made the WPIAL playoffs for the first time with a Section 3-5A win. Armstrong held Kiski Area scoreless for 5:46 of the fourth quarter to take control. Nate Baillie led the River Hawks with nine points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers (10-9, 5-5) are also in the postseason.

Quaker Valley 54, Blackhawk 49 — Ricky Guss scored 17 points and Coletrane Washington had 15 for No. 2 Quaker Valley (19-2, 11-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Amos Luptak added 10 points for the Quakers. Trent Michael had 15 to pace Blackhawk (8-12, 5-8).

Lincoln Park 80, Ellwood City 62 — Nelly Cummings tallied 30 points to guide No. 1 Lincoln Park (17-4, 10-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Anthony Roth had 33 for Ellwood City (9-10, 4-6).

Shady Side Academy 55, Steel Valley 50 — Etai Groff scored 31 points to lead No. 5 Shady Side Academy (16-5, 9-1) to a Section 3-3A victory. Ja'Mier Fletcher scored 20 for Steel Valley (10-11, 5-5).

Charleroi 74, South Side Beaver 62 — Samuel Miceli had 32 points to carry Charleroi (12-9, 7-4) to a Section 4-3A victory.

Washington 75, Beth-Center 40 — Matt Popeck had 32 points and became Washington's all-time leading scorer, as the Little Prexies (17-3, 12-0) earned a Section 4-3A victory.

Bishop Canevin 85, Laurel 71 — Walter Bonds had 27 points and Mitchell King scored 24 as No. 2 Bishop Canevin (17-3, 12-1) earned a Section 3-2A win. Mason Mraz had 27 points for Laurel (14-7, 7-6).

West Greene 53, Avella 30 — Craig Weaver had 14 points and 15 rebounds, surpassing 1,000 rebounds for his career, as West Greene (13-6, 6-4) won a Section 2-A game.

Allderdice 56, Perry 52 — Jahi Ogbonna had 13 points and Jackson Blaufeld and Bobby Clifford each scored 10 to help Allderdice (13-8, 7-2) to a City League win.

Girls basketball

Gateway 44, Canon-McMillan 35 — Alexis Smith and Jordan Edwards scored 12 points to lead Gateway (16-6) to a nonsection win.

Allderdice 79, Perry 15 — Aujanae Givner scored 39 points as Allderdice (9-12, 7-2) won a City League game.