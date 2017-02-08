Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

GCC girls look to take next step after last year's stirring run
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic guard Brittany Stawovy (11) looks for teammate Maddy Coddington (15) outside the 3-point line during the fourth period against Jeannette on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 64-23.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Olivia Stawovy (10) tries a 3-point shot during the second period against Jeannette on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic guard Brittany Stawovy (11) brings the ball up court in transition during the fourth period against Jeannette on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 64-23.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Haley Moore (14) drives to the basket guarded by Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) in the second quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Haley Moore (14) watches as Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) comes away with a steal in the first quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) drives to the basket in front of Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic (24) during the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Joe Eisaman slaps hands his team as their season ends with a 49-36 loss to Bishop McCort in a PIAA Class AA second-round playoff game on Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2016, at the IUP Kovalchick Center in Indiana.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Those not-so-long-ago days of sneaking up on teams in the playoffs are over for Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball. At least for now.

An underdog last year when they reached the WPIAL Class AA finals at Pitt's Petersen Events Center as a somewhat passed over No. 14 seed, the Section 3-AA champion Centurions (16-4, 13-0) are now one of the favorites — maybe the favorite — to win it all in 2A.

This year's team is expected to make a deep playoff run. And it won't accept anything short of a title.

But while the teams' win-it-all-or-bust objective is painted with a broad stroke, the process to get there is quite dummied down. It's a way for the Centurions to cradle their standing and not skip ahead mentally.

“We were playing our best basketball when we hit the playoffs,” coach Joe Eisman said of last year's team that finished 18-11 and made the second round of the PIAA playoffs. “This year we're playing well but we're really taking it one possession at a time; not a quarter at a time, not game at a time. It's did we get a high-percentage opportunity to score each possession?”

GCC is ranked No. 2 in Class AA behind Chartiers-Houston (19-2). GCC has won six games in a row and will look to cap a perfect section record Thursday night at home against Jeannette (7-14, 4-9). A section title was only one step in the process, Eisaman said.

“Undefeated section, playoffs, get to the Pete and bring home WPIAL gold,” Eisaman said. “You don't want to look past anybody, but you want to take that next step and find out how strong you are.”

GCC appears more comfortable as a top-3 team and likely will be seeded in one of those slots in the Class 2A bracket, which will be revealed along with the 11 other girls and boys tournaments on Tuesday in Green Tree.

The WPIAL finals will be played over three days, March 2-4, at Pitt.

Eisaman said the Centurions were “starstruck” playing at the Pete last year, with the wide-open floor and pressure-packed atmosphere. Bishop Canevin topped GCC, 53-33.

An enhanced level of comfort should follow the team this time, should it return to the finals. GCC has five seniors.

“It makes you proud when you're where you should have been all along,” senior guard Brittany Stawovy said of the team's standing this season. “It was awesome making it to (the Pete). We want to get back there again.”

GCC plays fast with a guard-oriented lineup, rarely spending much time fiddling with the ball before a shot goes up. Pressure defense has limited teams to 37 points per game — 31.8 in section games.

“We rely on transition sets,” Eisaman said. “Make teams defend you. You're taking money out of the bank in the second half if you can wear teams down.”

The Centurions' intensified schedule includes losses to three 6A playoff teams: Pine-Richland (20-1), Hempfield (13-5) and Penn-Trafford (10-10), and 5A Oakland Catholic (17-3).

“We know there will be tougher situations come playoff time,” Stawovy said. “Those games helped to get us ready. (In the playoffs) it comes down to who can handle the big situations and who can't.”

GCC leads Westmoreland County girls teams with 17 consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances and five WPIAL titles. A sixth could be in the works, expected or not.

“It would be an honor to be remembered for reaching the finals and winning it all,” Stawovy said, glancing up at the long-hanging championship banners in the school gymnasium. “We still have work to do to get there.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.