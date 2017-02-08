GCC girls look to take next step after last year's stirring run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those not-so-long-ago days of sneaking up on teams in the playoffs are over for Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball. At least for now.

An underdog last year when they reached the WPIAL Class AA finals at Pitt's Petersen Events Center as a somewhat passed over No. 14 seed, the Section 3-AA champion Centurions (16-4, 13-0) are now one of the favorites — maybe the favorite — to win it all in 2A.

This year's team is expected to make a deep playoff run. And it won't accept anything short of a title.

But while the teams' win-it-all-or-bust objective is painted with a broad stroke, the process to get there is quite dummied down. It's a way for the Centurions to cradle their standing and not skip ahead mentally.

“We were playing our best basketball when we hit the playoffs,” coach Joe Eisman said of last year's team that finished 18-11 and made the second round of the PIAA playoffs. “This year we're playing well but we're really taking it one possession at a time; not a quarter at a time, not game at a time. It's did we get a high-percentage opportunity to score each possession?”

GCC is ranked No. 2 in Class AA behind Chartiers-Houston (19-2). GCC has won six games in a row and will look to cap a perfect section record Thursday night at home against Jeannette (7-14, 4-9). A section title was only one step in the process, Eisaman said.

“Undefeated section, playoffs, get to the Pete and bring home WPIAL gold,” Eisaman said. “You don't want to look past anybody, but you want to take that next step and find out how strong you are.”

GCC appears more comfortable as a top-3 team and likely will be seeded in one of those slots in the Class 2A bracket, which will be revealed along with the 11 other girls and boys tournaments on Tuesday in Green Tree.

The WPIAL finals will be played over three days, March 2-4, at Pitt.

Eisaman said the Centurions were “starstruck” playing at the Pete last year, with the wide-open floor and pressure-packed atmosphere. Bishop Canevin topped GCC, 53-33.

An enhanced level of comfort should follow the team this time, should it return to the finals. GCC has five seniors.

“It makes you proud when you're where you should have been all along,” senior guard Brittany Stawovy said of the team's standing this season. “It was awesome making it to (the Pete). We want to get back there again.”

GCC plays fast with a guard-oriented lineup, rarely spending much time fiddling with the ball before a shot goes up. Pressure defense has limited teams to 37 points per game — 31.8 in section games.

“We rely on transition sets,” Eisaman said. “Make teams defend you. You're taking money out of the bank in the second half if you can wear teams down.”

The Centurions' intensified schedule includes losses to three 6A playoff teams: Pine-Richland (20-1), Hempfield (13-5) and Penn-Trafford (10-10), and 5A Oakland Catholic (17-3).

“We know there will be tougher situations come playoff time,” Stawovy said. “Those games helped to get us ready. (In the playoffs) it comes down to who can handle the big situations and who can't.”

GCC leads Westmoreland County girls teams with 17 consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances and five WPIAL titles. A sixth could be in the works, expected or not.

“It would be an honor to be remembered for reaching the finals and winning it all,” Stawovy said, glancing up at the long-hanging championship banners in the school gymnasium. “We still have work to do to get there.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.