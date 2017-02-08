Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland roundup: Penn-Trafford girls snap 4-game losing streak

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Penn-Trafford girls basketball team is looking to gain momentum before the WPIAL playoffs get underway next week.

The Warriors took the first step Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 45-32 nonsection win over Seneca Valley (9-13).

Bella Long had 18 points, all on 3-pointers, for Penn-Trafford, which led 21-15 at halftime. The Warriors (10-10), who finished fourth in Section 2-6A, will wrap up the regular season with a nonsection game at Woodland Hills on Friday.

Wrestling

Hempfield 39, Seneca Valley 28 — Luke Kemerer (138 pounds) and Colin Choby (170) earned pins, and Jared Brean (126) and Jarod Verkleeren (145) won by technical fall as Hempfield (8-4) noted a nonsection victory.

Tuesday's late highlights

• Neal McDermott poured in 27 points and Ben Hertzog added 20 as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (19-0, 11-0) earned a 78-49 win over Summit Academy (8-11, 7-5) in a Section 1-2A boys basketball game. The Centurions won their eighth straight section title and 30th consecutive section game at home.

• In girls basketball, Hanna Turacy had 19 points to guide Franklin Regional (12-9) to a 52-25 nonsection win over Laurel Highlands.

Men's college basketball

Seton Hill 61, Edinboro 56 — Seton Hill (11-11, 8-10) rallied from a 17-point deficit to earn a PSAC-West victory. The Griffins used a 30-8 run in the final 13 minutes to seal the win.

Noah Davis led Seton Hill with 11 points, including two key free throws in the final seconds.

Westmoreland CCC 84, Pitt-Titusville 65 — Jalen Stevens had 21 points and Jordan Johnson scored 18 as the Wolfpack (12-11, 9-4) notched a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference win.

Women's college basketball

Seton Hill 83, Edinboro 74 — Jenna Kaufman had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Chrisanna Green added 16 points and 11 rebounds as Seton Hill (14-10, 10-8) earned a PSAC-West victory over Edinboro (18-5, 14-3). Mariah Wells had 13 points and Alexandra Hay added 12 for the Griffins. Michaela Barnes and Katie Fischer had 18 points for Edinboro.

St. Vincent 69, Bethany 64 — Susie Ellis scored 19 points and Jasmine Weems added 18 as St. Vincent (14-8, 11-4) earned a PAC victory at Bethany's Hummel Fieldhouse.

Westmoreland CCC 78, Pitt-Titusville 45 — Kylee Surike had 20 points and Rachel Garris added 17 as the Wolfpack (14-7, 7-3) earned a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference victory.

