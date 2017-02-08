Playoff-bound McKeesport girls have made great strides since 0-5 start

It's been a remarkable turnaround season for the McKeesport girls basketball team.

The Tigers started off with five consecutive losses — to Plum twice, Penn-Trafford, Baldwin and East Allegheny — and were 2-7 overall after losing their section opener to Oakland Catholic at the beginning of the new year.

On Monday, McKeesport (11-10, 7-3) defeated Thomas Jefferson (12-7, 6-4), 53-46, to clinch sole possession of second place in Section 2 in Class 5A

The Tigers won their final four section games against Gateway, West Mifflin, Woodland Hills and TJ, and have captured nine of their past 12 contests.

“Heading into the season, I wasn't sure what to expect,” McKeesport coach Eric Smith said. “We had a D-I player in Johnasia Cash returning, a few players that started some games here and there, a bunch of JV players from last year, and a bunch of freshmen. We played a ton of games in the offseason and knew it was going to take some time to get where we wanted to be. We then started off 0-5 mainly because of our youth, and inexperienced players. In addition to that, we played some tough teams, Baldwin, Penn-Trafford and East Allegheny, which prepared us for the rest of the season.

“Once the girls bought into what we were trying to accomplish, we started playing much better. We now are playing much better as a team. We changed some things in practice by making it more competitive and more up-tempo, and the girls responded well. Ever since then, we've been playing at the level we knew we could play at. We hope that can get us a few more wins.”

Smith usually rotates a group of players into the Tigers' starting lineup, depending on the matchups presented by a particular opponent. Against Thomas Jefferson, he rotated 10 girls into the game.

Johnasia Cash, a 6-foot-2 senior forward and Southern Methodist University recruit, is the catalyst on both ends of the floor for the Tigers. She averages 18.8 points and 14.7 rebounds.

Cash is complemented in the frontcourt by 5-6 freshman forward Jhayla Bray, who averages 9.1 points and 12.8 rebounds, and Kaylee Holtzman, a 5-9 senior forward. Cash and Holtzman are the only seniors on the team.

Cash sat out most of the first half in foul trouble and with a sore ankle against TJ, but finished with a game-high 16 points. Bray chipped in with 12 points.

“In the beginning of the season, it was kind of rough,” said Cash, who also grabbed 17 rebounds against TJ. “We just kept pushing, and now to finish in second place, we haven't had that in like 20 years. I think we have a chance of going all the way to the WPIAL (finals).”

The Tigers' backcourt is manned by 5-6 junior Sophia Yoder, 5-7 sophomore Emma Elash and 5-6 freshman Brianna Evans.

Key reserves include freshman guards Kadeesha Dorsey and Destiny Robison, and junior forwards Rayann McCarthy and Amanda Walker.

Oakland Catholic, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, won the section title, followed by McKeesport, Gateway and Thomas Jefferson in the final standings.

“We knew there were going to be some tough teams in the section (in) Oakland Catholic, Thomas Jefferson and Gateway,” Smith said. “We also knew West Mifflin and Woodland Hills were going to play us very hard, as they did. So, we didn't know where we fit into it all.

“We knew if we played to our capabilities, we could contend in the section. We also knew that if we didn't perform and played selfish basketball, we would be out of the playoffs. After we straightened some things out, we're somewhere in the middle.”

Oakland Catholic (17-3, 9-1) defeated both McKeesport and Thomas Jefferson twice. The Eagles' only section loss was a one-point decision against Gateway (16-6).

“We're going all the way to the WPIAL championship and get another banner in our gym,” Cash said. “We're really hoping that we see Oakland Catholic in the championship game.”

McKeesport has one nonsection game remaining on its regular-season schedule, at home Thursday against Shaler. It will serve as a tuneup for the WPIAL playoffs.

“We feel if we stay healthy and if we play the way we've been playing, we can play with anyone in 5A,” Smith said. “At the same time, if we revert back to selfish basketball and injuries or health become an issue, and we fail to compete at the level we're now accustomed to, we can lose to anyone, too. I'm anxious to see what team steps up.”

McKeesport never trailed Monday in the seven-point victory at TJ. Seven players reached the scoring column for the Tigers.

Along with Cash's and Bray's 28 total points, Elash (8) and Evans combined for 15, while Yoder, McCarthy and Holtzman rounded out the McKeesport scoring.

Holtzman (7) and Elash (6) also were credited with 13 rebounds between them.

“We played very well; we've been playing pretty well for a few weeks now,” Smith said. “We knew that in order to have a chance, we were going to have to dominate the glass again. But early in the game, Johnasia tweaked an ankle that she hurt earlier in the week, plus she got in foul trouble. Jhayla and Kaylee stepped up big time, and some of our other reserve forwards did as well in regards to grabbing rebounds.

“Sophia got in early foul trouble and we went to Kadeesha, a freshman who is just coming off the concussion protocol. She had the tough assignment to guard TJ's excellent point guard, Jenna Clark, and try to slow her down. Emma had a big day running our offense, so it definitely was a total team effort. It's an effort that we hope to hang our hat on moving forward, where we can point to something and say, ‘We can beat some good teams, just like we did against Thomas Jefferson.' ”

Cash has helped propel the Tigers into the WPIAL playoffs for three consecutive seasons

McKeesport ended up 13-8 overall in 2014-15 and 15-7 in 2015-16, losing to Pine-Richland in the first round of the playoffs both years.

“I'm anxious to see what this team can do in the playoffs,” Smith said. “We have come a long way since starting the season 0-5. The young players have responded well, and they're a fun group to coach.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.