Young OLSH girls gain experience quickly

Attrition is normal for any high school sports team. Students cycle through and graduate, some years bringing larger classes than others and vice versa, making sustained success difficult.

Losing an entire regular rotation in one offseason, though, hardly ever counts as ordinary. That's exactly what happened to the OLSH girls basketball team, which graduated nine seniors last spring and lost a rising senior point guard to injury.

The massive changeover hasn't altered the Chargers' traditional place within the WPIAL girls basketball scene, though — they advanced a year ago to the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA Class AA quarterfinals — even if the path to success has switched up.

“There was a lot of unknowns,” said coach Don Eckerle, who is in his 14th season. “Probably more unknowns than knowns.”

With a roster consisting of eight returning underclassmen, OLSH (16-5, 11-2) has secured second place in Section 1-2A and a spot in the playoffs. Sophomore Ashley Norling probably played the most of those returners, but Eckerle said that meant two or three minutes a night, not counting games out of reach in the fourth quarter.

“We have players on this team who have the ability to score,” Eckerle said. “It's funny because the year before, although we had some really wonderful offensive players, it was defense, which was absolutely our strength.”

Thus, one of the biggest challenges heading into this season for the current group was learning how to defend well as a unit and figuring out what style fit best, a phase Eckerle described as one of the hardest things for a young team. A year ago the crew of veterans harassed other teams with their speed and full-court pressure, which wouldn't work with the present squad.

After focusing on defense a great deal, and continuing to do so, players appear to have found a comfort zone in a half-court scheme, With one section game left to play, OLSH has the ninth-best scoring offense in WPIAL Class 2A (48.3) and the third best defense (34.0).

“In the coaches' minds, we're still a work in progress,” Eckerle said. “We're getting it at a slow pace.”

What makes the team successful on offense is its versatility. In a rotation that runs nine players deep, five are capable of handling the ball at any time, according to Eckerle. At 5-10 1⁄ 2 , Norling can run the point one possession and be the team's post threat the next. Haley Hamilton, a freshman, also can play the point. Eckerle cited her speed as perhaps her best attribute.

This ability to move players around to fill holes has been crucial during the regular season with junior forward Meaghan Daniels missing more than a month with a knee injury. Daniels is back playing, but as a reserve under monitored minutes. Another starter, sophomore Kennede Mickle, missed three games with a leg injury but has returned to the rotation.

Without any seniors, Eckerle has looked to Daniels and fellow junior Jocelyn Nagy to provide leadership but added the sophomores are also expected to guide the younger players, with seven rostered freshmen.

“No egos that we have to look to,” Eckerle said.

Despite the roster's all-around inexperience to start the season, OLSH responded well to an early test four games into the regular season: a mid-December section opener at home against PIAA qualifier Chartiers-Houston. Though the contest ended in a 37-29 loss, Eckerle sensed playing the eventual section champion, and one of the best 2A teams in the state, that close helped players.

“That gave our team a starting point for confidence,” he said.

Another critical learning experience came in a holiday nonsection rematch with Quaker Valley. The team trailed 13-0 at one point in the fourth quarter but OLSH rallied for a 48-38 win.

“The team actually figured out that they could overcome situations that they themselves, being so young, had never been presented before,” he said, “being totally blown away in a game and actually battle back.”

This ability, Eckerle believes, began to grow during the team's extended postseason run last spring. That experience, which included a couple scrimmages before the PIAA tournament where the bench players saw time, has also given them a desire to continue the program's winning tradition.

“There is a level of confidence that these players have learned and a level of achievement they have learned, and they want to duplicate that,” Eckerle said.

Outside of the team's two losses to Chartiers-Houston, all of OLSH's section games have been double-digit wins. Eckerle said the team has managed to avoid letdown situations thus far because of his staff's experience and the willingness of the youngsters to buy into the coaches' ability to keep them focused. Eckerle's top assistant has served with him all 14 years, while the other is a former player of his who helped out with the team during her college years and continued to do so after graduating.

No one, it seems, is content to wait until next year.

“We have enough talent that this team, given where we're at right now, should be able to achieve success,” Eckerle said.

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.